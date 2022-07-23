Mississippi Children's Museum - Meridian to celebrate Harry Potter's birthday

Author J.K. Rowling has inspired millions of young readers with series character, Harry Potter. On Saturday, July 30, Mississippi Children’s Museum — Meridian will invite fans of the series to a magical family celebration featuring potions classes and Harry Potter crafts galore.
Scheduled from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., children and adults will be “immersed in the literary, wizarding world of Harry Potter” through a variety of hands-on activities at the museum, according to MCM-Meridian officials. Throughout the day, guests will get to whip up a magical butterbeer potion, make gillywater in herbology class, play games of wizard chess, create muggle art, and brush up on their wizard training in the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom.
Costumes are encouraged All activities are included with a $10 general admission or museum membership. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Mississippi Children’s Museum — Meridian is located at 403 22nd Ave. For more information, visit www.mcmmeridian.org.
About the Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian
The Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian (MCM – Meridian) is the East Mississippi satellite campus of the statewide Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM)—a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that creates unparalleled experiences to inspire excellence and a lifelong joy of learning.
MCM-Meridian is a 25,000-square-foot facility with exhibit space designed around five primary initiatives: Literacy, STEAM, Health and Nutrition, Cultural Arts, and Mississippi History woven throughout all galleries. Outdoors is a 25,000-square-foot exhibit gallery that allows children a safe and magical space to explore and enrich the learning experience. The museum’s exhibits, programs, and outreach opportunities provide engaging, hands-on activities for children of all ages.
MCM – Meridian is a strategic part of the statewide Mississippi Children’s Museum which is dedicated to inspiring all of Mississippi’s children from all backgrounds to discover and achieve their potential. To learn more about MCM – Meridian, visitwww.mcmmeridian.org.
About the Mississippi Children’s Museum
The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission of creating unparalleled experiences to inspire excellence and a lifelong joy of learning in all children. The 40,000-square foot museum is designed around five primary initiatives, with correlating exhibits, programs, and outreach efforts. These initiatives include: Literacy, STEAM, Health and Nutrition, Cultural Arts, and Mississippi Heritage — the keys to helping our children mature into healthy and productive adult learners. In response to community needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MCM shifted operating and programming priorities to best serve Mississippi’s children and combat learning loss through facilitating virtual schooling and creating online educational enrichment — services that continue today through a robust, daily afterschool program and an online platform for teacher professional development.
In 2021, MCM celebrated a monumental year by receiving an Institute of Museum and Library Services National Medal, the nation’s highest honor for museums, and through opening its first satellite museum, MCM-Meridian, which received the 2021 Governor’s Award for Travel Attraction of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.