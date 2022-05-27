Mississippi Children's Museum - Meridian Second annual Mingle at the Museum fundraiser June 9

Mississippi Children’s Museum — Meridian’s casual summer night fundraiser Mingle at the Museum returns June 9.
Now in its second year, the event is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. at MCM — Meridian, and is open to guest 21 and older. According to organizers, this year’s event will present a playful carnival theme with food trucks serving festive fair food, live music playing in the garden, carnival games on the lawn, cotton candy and popcorn served indoors, plus an opportunity to win the grand prize of $5,000 during a drawdown raffle.
Drawdown raffle tickets are available for $100 per person and will be drawn throughout the night. There will be multiple opportunities to win gift cards, and the last raffle ticket drawn will win the grand prize.
Admission tickets are available for $25 per person and include one food truck ticket and two drink tickets. Additional food and drink tickets will be available for purchase at the event.
Mingle at the Museum is organized by MCM-Meridian Partners, the museum’s designated volunteer organization. Proceeds raised through this event help underwrite the mission and vision of the museum and keep the cost of general admission at an accessible rate of $10 per person or $5 per person for field trip groups.
Mingle at the Museum is presented by Citizens National Bank and sponsored by Magnolia Beverage Company.
To learn more about Mingle at the Museum and to purchase tickets online, visit www.mcmmeridian.org. All guests must be 21 and over to enter. Mississippi Children’s Museum — Meridian is located at 403 22nd Ave.
About the Mississippi Children’s Museum — Meridian
The Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian (MCM — Meridian) is the East Mississippi satellite campus of the statewide Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) — a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that creates unparalleled experiences to inspire excellence and a lifelong joy of learning. MCM-Meridian is building a 25,000-square-foot facility with exhibit space designed around three primary initiatives: Literacy and Arts; STEAM; and Health and Nutrition with Cultural Arts and Mississippi History woven throughout all galleries. Outdoors is a 25,000-square-foot exhibit gallery that allows children a safe and magical space to explore and enrich the learning experience. The museum’s exhibits, programs, and outreach opportunities will provide engaging, explorative, hands-on educational activities for children of all ages. MCM — Meridian is a strategic part of the statewide Mississippi Children’s Museum which is dedicated to inspiring ALL of Mississippi’s children from ALL backgrounds to discover and achieve their potential. To learn more about MCM —Meridian, visit www.mcmmeridian.org.
About the Mississippi Children’s Museum
The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering in its visitors a passion for lifelong learning, improving the health and well-being of Mississippi children, and instilling a sense of state pride in all Mississippi residents. The mission of MCM is to create unparalleled experiences to inspire excellence and a lifelong joy of learning. The goal of MCM is to inspire Mississippi’s children from all backgrounds to discover and achieve their potential. The 40,000-square foot museum is designed around five primary initiatives, with correlating exhibits, programs and outreach efforts. These initiatives include: Literacy, STEM, Health and Nutrition, Cultural Arts and Mississippi Heritage—the keys to helping our children mature into healthy and productive adult learners. Museum exhibits provide engaging, explorative, hands-on educational activities for children of all ages. To learn more about MCM, visit www.mschildrensmuseum.org.
