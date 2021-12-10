Miss Merry Meridian Queens
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Patricia Davall, 61, of Toomsuba, who passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at her residence.
Private funeral services for Mrs. Kathleen P. Lee will be held at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Hutchinson officiating. Interment will follow at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Alabama. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. …
Graveside services for Mr. William Gowdy will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Oak Grove Cemetery, Lauderdale. There will not be a visitation. Arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.
Memorial services for Mrs. Lessie Glass will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Berry and Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.
