Submitted photo

Cameron Davis, 15, of Meridian, was recently crowned Miss Deep South's Outstanding Teen at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center in Hattiesburg. Girls ages13-17 statewide competed for awarded titles at the one-day competition. The teens competed in interview, talent, fitness presentation, evening gown and on-stage question. During the talent portion of the competition, Cameron performed a musical theater acro-jazz dance to a remix of the song, “All That Jazz” from the musical “Chicago.” At the on stage awards presentation, Cameron received the official crown, sash and flowers. Her awards also include special sponsor scholarships toward the state pageant. Cameron is a freshman at Lamar High School, where she is a member of the National Beta Honor Club, All As Honor Roll, a three-year JV Cheerleader, and a Lamar School Ambassador, an honor selected by the school’s faculty. Cameron will travel to Vicksburg in April to compete for the state title of Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen. The state pageant is the teen equivalent to the Miss Mississippi Pageant. Cameron is the daughter of Randall and Carolyn Davis of Meridian.