MIND Center Annual Alzheimer's, dementia conference Aug. 21-23

JACKSON – The MIND Center at the University of Mississippi Medical Center is hosting the 20th Annual Conference on Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias on Aug. 21-23, at the BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center, 275 East Main St. in Tupelo.
With the theme “Don’t Stop Believing: A Journey through the Continuum of Care,” this is the only statewide conference on Alzheimer’s disease. It is designed to bring enhanced training, information sharing and networking for both professionals and family caregivers to improve care for patients with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in Mississippi.
“The needs of individuals affected by dementia are extensive, and management of the clinical symptoms is complicated, extending beyond traditional bounds of medical practice,” said Dr. Kim Tarver, assistant professor of medicine in the division of geriatrics and director of MIND Center clinical services. “A multidisciplinary approach to managing dementia is paramount because no single health care specialty has the expertise to deal with the complex range of cognitive, physical, social and emotional challenges associated with the disease.”
“By the year 2050, the number of Americans with Alzheimer’s is projected to grow to 13.8 million barring the development of medical breakthroughs to prevent, slow or cure the disease,” said Dr. Tom Mosley, Robbie and Dudley Hughes MIND Center Chair and director of The MIND Center. “To optimize care for the burgeoning number of patients battling dementia in Mississippi, enhanced training and education for family and professional caregivers is critical. The Annual Conference on Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias prepares professional and family caregivers to maximize care delivery and support for those affected by these diseases in our state.”
Jill Conner Browne, founder of the Sweet Potato Queens®, will be a special guest and motivational speaker for the 2019 conference. She will tell the hilarious account of how she came to be the Sweet Potato Queen and share how developing a sense of humor about life’s difficulties can be an amazing coping mechanism.
The conference programming will provide up to 16.5 Continuing Education hours and is targeted at a diverse audience including nurses; nurse practitioners; physical and occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists; nursing home administrators; social workers; licensed professional counselors; licensed marriage and family therapists; recreation therapists; activity directors; mental health providers; and family caregivers.
The MIND (Memory Impairment and Neurodegenerative Dementia) Center at UMMC leads a collaborative study that combines pioneering research, brain imaging and genetic technologies to make discoveries about Alzheimer's, which affects 5.8 million Americans and more than 40 million people worldwide. The MIND Center Clinic offers diagnosis and outpatient treatment for patients with memory loss and cognitive impairment. The MIND Center is leading some of the most comprehensive studies of dementia risk ever undertaken with hopes to find new treatments and methods of prevention for these devastating diseases.
