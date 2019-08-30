Works by South Mississippi Art League artists will kick off the 2019-20 Miller Art Gallery season at Meridian Community College. The league is an artist collective that was established in 2015 to create traveling exhibits and provide an outlet for Mississippi Gulf Coast-based professional artists to promote and display their work. Artists include Pat Abernathy, Carolyn Busenlener, Paulette Dove, Julia Reyes, SNorma Seward, Sandra Halat, Georgeann McCullough, Ann Madden, Cissy Quinn, Kat Fitzpatrick, Patt Odom and Carmen Lugo. The show features paintings and drawings and will be on display through Sept. 26. The Miller Art Gallery, located in the Davidson Fine Arts Center in Ivy Hall on campus at 910 Highway 19 North. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 601-484-8647.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.