The Meridian Symphony Association has announced its 2023-24 season of the Meridian Symphony Orchestra featuring special guests, unique community partnerships and a bit of magic, mystery, and Motown honoring Meridian’s own The Ruffin Brothers and Eddie Houston. Community outreach, workshops and special events will occur throughout the season, all designed to introduce more young people from all walks of life to varied and evolving forms of classical music.
Performed with full orchestra at the MSU Riley Center, the Symphony Series kicks off its opening night with A Symphony of Brilliance featuring internationally acclaimed violinist Chee-Yun on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.
Next up, the Fall Pops is A Symphony of Illusion featuring the magic of Michael Grandinetti on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Star of the hit TV series Masters of Illusion and World’s Most Dangerous Magic, Grandinetti will perform original visual illusions involving the audience in some spooky fun as the symphony performs musical scores from favorite movies and other Halloween traditions.
The much beloved Peppermint Pops will showcase the University of Southern Mississippi Brass Ensemble with the Meridian Symphony Chorus on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. This annual tradition is fully of cheer with favorite holiday songs and special guests, including Santa himself. Children may post letters and get their photos made with Santa while enjoying holiday treats, including snow on Fifth Street.
The Winter Pops brings A Symphony of Opera featuring John Christopher Adams, Kayla Fuentes, Kristen Gunn, and Mandy Spivak Perna. The MSO and opera’s preeminent voices will transport audiences through history stepping into Mozart’s Figaro, Puccini’s La Boheme, Bernstein’s Garden and more on Saturday, Jan. 27. 2024.
OrKIDStra! offers A Symphony of Mystery based on the popular book, The Composer is Dead on Monday, April 15, 2024. A bit of “film noir” fun for the whole family, this event offers a suspiciously charming introduction to the symphony for all ages, including anyone who likes a good “whodunit?” There will be more orKIDStra! Events planned for children on April 14 and 15.
The annual and always relaxed Beethoven & Blue Jeans event features saxophonist Timothy McAllister and composer John Williams on Saturday, May 4, 2024, with the popular pre-concert BBQ dinner held at Dumont Plaza. Fun will be had by all as the MSO celebrates Star Wars Day with A Symphony of Rogues & “May the Fourth Be with You!”
Shining a spotlight on acclaimed artists from Meridian and others throughout the South in a relaxed atmosphere, The Untuxed Musician Series highlights the magnificent and historically significant architecture of the Queen City. The series provides an intimate setting for musicians to showcase their talents while inspiring new generations of artists.
A Night of Soul @ Soulé features The Soul Tones, who will honor the music of Motown by performing works by Meridian's own The Ruffin Brothers and Eddie Houston on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. A performance at Meridian's historic Soulé Steam Works returns for a third year and is sure to be another sellout. Patrons are strongly encouraged to get their tickets in advance.
Other intimate performances with unique themes include Espresso & Prosecco: The Bach Coffee Cantata featuring The Cantata Quartet on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, and Classical Cocktails featuring: MSO Ensembles & Meridian Mixologists on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.
Madison, Miss. native John Uzodinma will deliver a unique blend of classical, spiritual, and hip-hop riffs at the Velma Young Community Center on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. For every adult ticket purchased, the MSO is offering two complimentary student/child tickets, thanks to a sponsorship by the Mississippi Arts Commission. John Uzodinma will lead a studio workshop featuring a mash-up of classical and hip-hop on Feb. 29, 2024, and the ACE's Full Moon on 5th outdoor concert series will feature John Uzodinma on March 1, 2024.
Yet another special event designed to introduce young people to symphonic music will return in the Spring of 2024. The Princess Symphony, taking place at the Meridian Little Theatre, will feature ten princesses in full costume accompanied by a unique piece of classical music that has been re-imagined and arranged just for her and her adventure. Children will meet every princess for photos, pixie wishes, autographs, and tea-time refreshments while being introduced to beloved music through songs, stories and dance.
"This season contains elements of root music, riffs from a variety of genres, and even a little roguery with some mystery and magic mixed in – all while highlighting talent from Meridian and the surrounding area and our invaluable community partnerships," said Carra Purvis, executive director of Meridian Symphony Association. "In all that we do, we aim to entertain and inspire existing and new audiences for a love of music and our community's rich arts and cultural heritage. We couldn't be more pleased with how this season came together and look forward to seeing loyal patrons and welcoming new faces at the more than a dozen events we have planned."
Season subscriptions to the Symphony Series are on sale now. Purchase by March 31 to secure your same seats ahead of individual ticket buyers and online ticket sales. Subscribers may add any or all of the Untuxed Series when they renew their season subscription. Call 601.693.2224 or visit the Symphony Office in person to purchase.
Friends of The Symphony PRE-SALE will take place on April 3, 2023. Return ticket purchasers and Symphony volunteers can purchase tickets to all Symphony Series concerts and Untuxed Series events ahead of individual ticket buyers. Call 601-693-2224 or visit the Symphony Office in person for advance ticket purchases.
All Symphony Series concerts and Untuxed Series events are on sale on April 10, 2023. Purchase online at meridianso.org/2023-24-Season, msurileycenter.com, or call the Riley Center Box Office at 601-696-2200.
For more information and questions, call 601-693-2224 or visit www.meridianso.org.
