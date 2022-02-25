The Golden Age of music and Meridian’s very own Redd Evans will be celebrated in a special tribute by the Meridian Symphony Orchestra: Redd Hot Steam at Soulé.
The evening concert will take place Saturday, March 5, from 6-9, at Soulé Steam Works in downtown Meridian.
“Experience a night under the stars strolling along the hidden cobblestone alleyways of the historic Soulé Steam Works while enjoying exquisite cocktails and small bites provided by Meridian’s most celebrated restaurants and caterers,” Meridian Symphony Association Executive Director Carra Purvis said.
Concert-goers are invited to” step back in time” while listening to the smooth and soulful vocals of Mississippi native John Christopher Adams accompanied by Meridian’s favorite pianist, David Benson, as they recreate the music of hometown lyricist, Redd Evans.
Born in Meridian on June 6, 1912, Redd Evans (affectionally known as “Redd”) quickly became one of America’s most prolific lyricists/songwriters during the early 20th century. Redd was a songwriter, composer, author, publisher, musician, and record executive. He was a singer and an accomplished musician, proficient on multiple instruments. One unusual instrument — the ocarina, not to be mistaken for the macarena — was featured in a Pepsi-Cola jingle during the late 1930s.
“Redd wasn’t satisfied with simply learning to play an instrument. He learned to write the music for those instruments, and when convention was too simplistic, he devised a system of playing two ocarinas simultaneously,” Purvis noted.
Redd also founded his own music publishing company, and his songs have been recorded by Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, and many others.
By all accounts found in historical documents, Louis “Redd” Evans from Meridian, was “an upstanding gentleman, a fine friend, and an incredible musician.” Redd was known to hold a special place of importance in the life of Nat King Cole and his family, so much so that he was asked to stand as a groomsman in Nat’s wedding in Harlem, New York, in 1948.
In the early 1940s, American women played crucial roles during World War II, both at home and in uniform. Around 5 million civilian women served in the defense industry and elsewhere in the commercial sector during the war. "Rosie the Riveter" became the icon of female workers, exhorting other women to join the World War II effort with the declaration that "We Can Do It!"
In 1942, Redd Evans and John Jacob Loeb composed a song called “Rosie the Riveter,” the first song praising and encouraging American women to serve our country, both as factory workers and in uniform. Some of Redd’s other well-known compositions include “Don’t Go to Strangers,” “American Beauty Rose,” “This is the Night,” and “The Frim-Fram Sauce.”
“The Meridian Symphony will bring this iconic music to life once again in an unforgettable night filled with heritage, dazzling 1940s charm, and melodies that will transport you to a bygone era,” Purvis said. Tastings, era-inspired cocktails, a cigar bar furnished by Queen City Cigar, and more will mark the evening affair.
“Get ‘dolled’ up & dust off your fedoras,” Purvis said. “This is the night and it is going to be ‘Redd’ hot!”
Limited tickets to Redd Hot Steam @ Soulé may be purchased through the Meridian Symphony Office: 601-693-2224. For more information, visit meridianso.org for further information.
