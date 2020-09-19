Meridian Symphony Orchestra 2020-21 Long-awaited 60th season to begin Nov. 7

For six decades, the Meridian Symphony Orchestra has been a foundation for the performing arts in Meridian. From humble beginnings with only 45 musicians playing at the Meridian Junior College Auditorium to the current roster of 80 musicians in the symphony’s current home at the MSU Riley Center, the Meridian Symphony Orchestra continues to be a jewel in the Queen City.
However at one time, it appeared the symphony’s 2020-21 season — a season celebrating 60 years — was not meant to be. Due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Meridian Symphony Orchestra's planned celebratory season not only had to be delayed but possibly canceled.
“Not only were there concerns about our patrons — keeping them safe through social distancing and wearing masks — but we also had to consider our musicians and staff,” said Meridian Symphony Association Executive Director Carra Purvis, who assumed the post the first of the year — just weeks before the start of the pandemic.
“String players can wear a mask, but wind players can’t do that,” Purvis noted. “Plus, we couldn’t get 80 musicians on stage following social distancing guidelines. Some music can’t be played with only 30 or 40 musicians. We want to make each performance the best experience for our audience, but we also want to do so safely.”
Live streaming and digital downloads were among considerations by the symphony association.
“Live music is our No. 1 priority, but we have to look at other options,” Purvis said. “Some patrons may not be comfortable being in a crowd due to current pandemic concerns. So if we looked at providing a way to get the orchestra in their living room. That can be costly and a lot goes into making that happen. Plus, not every venue is set up to make that happen.”
But, the show must go on and a new opening night for the 60th season has been scheduled for Nov. 7, beginning at 7 p.m. at the MSU Riley Center in downtown Meridian. As expected, there will be some adjustments.
Due to capacity restrictions, individual tickets for upcoming concerts are not being sold at this time.
“We encourage patrons to purchase season subscriptions, which include benefits such as discounted tickets to all six concerts of the season, admission to special events and reserved seating,” Purvis said.
Patrons can expect the following safety measures upon attending a Meridian Symphony Orchestra concert this fall:
• Patrons will likely experience assigned seating — which is different from their typical first-choice — in order to allow for social distancing throughout the theater.
• The MSU Riley Center staff will utilize a thermal imaging camera to screen for fevers.
• Fifty percent seating capacity allows for approximately 4 feet of distance between parties, which necessitates a mask requirement inside the theater.
Maestro Peter Rubardt, who serves as music director of the Meridian Symphony Orchestra, will lead MSO’s 60th season, which includes the following lineup:
Opening Night
Terrence Wilson, piano
Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m.
The Meridian Symphony Orchestra will welcome the community back to the sounds of the concert hall with a night of extraordinary music, including Wendel’s “Fanfare” to honor front-line workers.
This concert features spectacular young pianist, Terrence Wilson, a Juilliard graduate and Grammy-nominated musician who has performed with symphonies across the United States and abroad.
Peppermint Pops
featuring Todd Tilghman
Meridian Symphony Chorus
and William Carey University Chorale
Saturday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m
A Meridian Symphony family tradition! Join the orchestra, the Meridian Symphony Chorus, the William Carey University Chorale and special guest, hometown celebrity Todd Tilghman, for this festive celebration featuring beautiful sounds of the season — old and new — including the traditional family sing-alongs.
The MSU Riley Center will ring with holiday cheer and filled with exciting fun for everyone, including wassail, cookies and cocoa, and a special appearance from Jolly Old St. Nick and his elves!
A post-concert reception is also planned; location to be announced.
Winter Classical
Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, 7 p.m.
L'amour, L'amour... Love!
Join the Meridian Symphony Orchestra for a romantic evening of classic French selections that will warm your heart. Special guest artist, cellist Scott Kluksdahl will flood the concert hall with the rich, mellow sounds of Saint-Saens and transport listeners to a tumultuously romantic Parisian world.
Spring Pops
Music in the Movies
Saturday, March 20, 2021, 7 p.m.
Enjoy the amazing sounds of some of your favorite movies — “Star Wars,” “Titanic,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and many more.
The evening is described as fun for the whole family and folks of all ages. You won't want to miss the special costumed guests and great photo opportunities.
Relax comfortably or dress up — the Rebel Alliance or The Galactic Empire; Jack Sparrow or Will Turner — the choice is yours.
Guest conductor Chris Confessore of the Alabama Symphony will entertain the audience as he ushers listeners through these cinematic adventures.
A post-concert event will be held in the Exhibit Hall at the MSU Riley Center.
Symphony Doo Dah
Interactive Family and Community Concert
Friday, April 9, 2021
Returning this year with more sounds of excitement than ever: Symphony Doo Dah, a magical, musical experience for the entire family in length and content!
The Meridian Symphony Association is a proud partner of Carnegie Hall's LinkUp program. Through LinkUp, students in grades third through fifth are given the opportunity to sing and play an instrument in the classroom and perform with a professional orchestra from their seats at a culminating concert.
Following LinkUp's educational morning concert, the Meridian Symphony Orchestra hosts an interactive family and community concert in the evening for its valued patrons (of all ages).
Join in on a magical musical adventure like no other — a family-style concert followed by a Character Parade from the MSU Riley Center to The MAX, ending with a party packed with hands-on musical education activities, crafts, snacks, a meet-and-greet with your favorite storybook characters, and even more music.
Beethoven, Blue Jeans and BBQ
Saturday, May 8, 2021, 7 p.m.
Enjoy the Symphony in a casual atmosphere along with some fabulous Southern-style BBQ.
How can you go wrong with the unique sounds of Beethoven, Gershwin, and Harry Potter all in one evening? Beethoven & Blue Jeans has something for everyone with featured violinist Marta Szlubowska, concertmaster of the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra.
A pre-concert barbecue and music will be held at Dumont Plaza in downtown Meridian.
For more information about concerts, tickets or other concerns, call the Meridian Symphony Association at (601) 693-2224 or visit the new office location at 2120 Main St., Suite, (located on Main Street, next to Stifle Nicolaus), from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.