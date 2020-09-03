JACKSON — The Meridian Symphony has been awarded a $7,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC).
This grant is a portion of the nearly $1.4 million in grants the Commission will award in 2019-2020 and will be used to support the 60th anniversary season of the symphony, as well as the season's expanded education and community engagement activities, according to MSO Executive Director Carra Purvis. The grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
"The Mississippi Arts Commission is proud to support arts organizations as well as arts activities and festivals around the state through grant-making," said Malcom White, executive director of MAC. "These funds help broaden the reach of arts by educating our communities about Mississippi's enduring creative legacy and offering arts experiences and performances to people in nearly every area of the state."
The Meridian Symphony Association provides East Mississippi and West Alabama concert and educational experiences which span an array of artistic styles and genres. For the past 60 years, the Meridian Symphony has presented opportunities to current and future musicians of Mississippi.
“Under the baton of Maestro Peter Rubardt, the symphony has continued to present stellar, classical symphonic programs, but has also expanded its repertoire to feature other genres such as jazz, pop and music from the movies,” Purvis said.
The 2020-21 season will celebrate the symphony’s 60th anniversary with many events. Season tickets are currently on sale. More information can be found on the symphony website: www.meridianso.org or by calling: 601-693-2224.
The Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, serves the residents of the state by providing grants that support programs to enhance communities; assist artists and arts organizations; promote the arts in education and celebrate Mississippi's cultural heritage. Established in 1968, the Mississippi Arts Commission is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation of Greater Jackson and other private sources. The agency serves as an active supporter and promoter of arts in community life and in arts education.
For information from the Mississippi Arts Commission, contact Anna Ehrgott, Communications Director, 601-359-6546 or aehrgott@arts.ms.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.