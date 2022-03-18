Meridian Symphony Association Family Weekend offers something for everyone

Just in time for Easter, the Meridian Symphony Association will present a weekend of programs which, according to MSO Executive Director Carra Purvis, will offer something for everyone in the family.
The Family Weekend performances will take place at the MSU Riley Center in downtown Meridian.
First, Dove and Grammy award-winning vocalists Reggie and Ladye Love Smith will be joined by the MSO String Ensemble and friends on Saturday, April 9, for an evening of Gospel favorites billed “Gospel Comes Home.”
Reggie is a current member of the Gaither Vocal Band and Ladye Love is recognized as a prolific performer and backup singer. A publicity release notes both love sharing the music of their Mississippi youth — an eclectic blend of gospel, country, and big-band all with a message of grace, hope and redemption.
The internationally recognized musicians have performed in more than 12 countries and in such prestigious venues as the Super Bowl, Carnegie Hall, and the Grand Ole Opry, but they have never forgotten their Mississippi roots. Their voices have complemented some of the top talents in both country and gospel music, including Dolly Parton, George Jones, Lee Greenwood, Brenda Lee, Ricky Skaggs, Sandi Patty, Larnelle Harris, and Patti LaBelle among many others.
“‘Gospel Comes Home’ is truly a homecoming for us, and we are thrilled to be back,” Smith stated in the release. “We can’t wait to see all of our family and friends again, and to share the joy we have found through music all these years.”
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at meridianso.org/salon-concert or through the Riley Center Box Office: (601) 696-2200.
The following day (Sunday, April 10), two family concert events will take place, beginning at 3 p.m. with the world-famous production of “Beethoven Lives Upstairs” featuring Classical Kids LIVE!.
This unique production is described as a touching correspondence, dramatically underscored with the composer’s most beautiful excerpts, as a young boy slowly comes to understand the genius of Beethoven and the beauty of his music.
Audiences will be captivated by more than 25 excerpts of Beethoven’s music, including “Moonlight Sonata,” “Für Elise” and the great Fifth and Ninth Symphonies.
The music is magically woven into the drama as two actors share anecdotes and observations based on true incidents from the composer’s life.
“Presenting history, drama, music, and fun, this engaging concert is an ideal experience for families of all ages,” Purvis said.
After the performance, a character parade will lead audience members to The MAX for an afternoon Family FunFest from 4-6 p.m.
“Planes, trains, and automobiles – sounds like fun for the smallest of princesses to the oldest train enthusiasts,” Purvis said.
Admission to Family FunFest is complementary with a Beethoven Lives Upstairs ticket. For tickets, call the MSU Riley Center Box Office at (601) 696-2200.
The Meridian Symphony Family Weekend is sponsored by The Riley Foundation, The Phil Hardin Foundation, Anderson Regional Health System, Meridian Coca-Cola and the Mississippi Arts Commission.
