Meridian Symphony Association announces MSA members, officers for 2020-21

Submitted photo

The 2020-21 Meridian Symphony Association members are: front row, from left, Keemonica Gowdy, Sharon Pratt, Megan Porter, president, Cissi Majure and Dr. Shelley McDonald; second row, from left, Nicke Trahan, Jan Bessert, Michelle Kiefer, Lisa Young, Judge Jim Potuk, Rachel Pomeroy and Dr. Anna Wile; third row, from left, Tommy Hurtt, treasurer, Kaki Knight, vice president, Tyler Walton, Zena Limerick, immediate past president, Aaron Windham, Hardy Graham Jr., and Dan Confait. Not pictured: Fran Byrd, Douglas Coleman, Frances Hinton, Robin Hull, Dr. Stacey McNeil, Dr. Debra Munsell, secretary, Dr. Lindsey Prewitt, Zachari Ruff, Gina Sharman, Dr. John McEachin, Member Emeritus. Advisory: Dr. Dan Barnard, Dr. Kristen Gunn, Susie Johnson and Michael Truelove.