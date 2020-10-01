Meridian Symphony Association announces MSA members, officers for 2020-21

The 60th anniversary season of The Meridian Symphony Association will be led by a stellar group of community volunteers — philanthropists, healthcare professionals, business leaders, community way makers, and visionaries.
"This group understands what a jewel the Symphony is for Meridian," MSA Executive Director Carra Purvis said.
"They are ready to roll up their sleeves and do the work required to make this anniversary season a huge success amid the uncertainties of the current healthcare crisis. Despite the challenges, they are determined to press forward and bring the joy of live symphonic music back to their community. I am thrilled to be working with such a diverse and dedicated group of community partners,” Carra said.
Long-time symphony patron, board member, and classical music enthusiast Dr. John McEachin is being honored as the Symphony Board's first Member Emeritus.
"The Meridian Symphony family is proud to honor Dr. McEachin for his many years of faithful service to this organization," MSA Board President Megan Porter said.
"We are thankful for all he has done to help us arrive at this celebratory milestone, and we are equally thankful that he will continue to assist us as we move into a bright future,” Porter said. McEachin began attending symphony concerts in 1965, after moving to Meridian to establish his pediatric practice. He was elected to serve on the board in 1967 and served intermittently for many years as his thriving medical practice would allow.
In 2002, McEachin retired from the medical profession and devoted himself “full-time” to the symphony until 2019, which included a term as president of the Board in 2005. McEachin remains a champion for the MSA sending constant communication pieces and being an ever-present resource for staff and musicians.
