Meridian native Snowden Wright to sign book

Photo by Lorikay Stone

Meridian native Snowden Wright will autograph copies of his book “American Pop” Thursday, July 25, from 4-6 p.m., at Harry Mayer Clothiers, 3129 Highway 39 North. “American Pop,” a novel about a fictitious cola empire and its founding family, was selected by the Wall Street Journal as one of their complimentary e- book downloads during March 2019. The event is sponsored by the Meridian Council for the Arts, the Paul and Sherry Broadhead Foundation, Harry Mayer Clothiers and Mississippi Arts Commission. Snowden will be a panelist at the Mississippi Book Festival, Aug. 17, on the lawn of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.