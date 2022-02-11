Three exhibits showcasing different works, but mirroring the same visions, are currently exhibiting at Meridian Museum of Art help to celebrate Black History Month.
These exhibits feature works by Larenzo Harry, Thomas Eloby, and the traveling exhibition “Black Women: Against all Odds,” which opens Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the downtown Meridian art museum. The exhibitions will run through March.
“The artworks from the two artists exemplify extraordinary talent in the visual arts,” MMA Executive Director Kate Cherry said. “Both gentlemen are very compassionate about their environments and having strong drawing skills. This is an exhibition that I hope many will visit.”
Two of the exhibitions, Harry and Eloby, were most part self-taught, taking advantage of their great hand-eye rendering skill. The common mediums both artists used were pencil, charcoal, acrylic, and oil. Both artists are of exceptional talent who have never received accolades equal to their achievements.
Larenzo Harry
Larenzo Harry was born and grew up in Meridian. Instead of leaving his hometown, he decided to stay and remain here his whole life. He took classes at Meridian Community College with John Marshall. He worked in his family’s taxicab company and served as an assistant counselor at Weems Mental Health.
Harry has always related well to children and brought the national organization “Midnight Basketball” to Meridian.
“He taught street kids. His career at Weem’s brought him close to these kids, who, he felt, needed his direction, influence, and wisdom in their lives,” Cherry said. “Harry was able to help these kids with these valuable virtues.”
“Art is spiritual,” Harry said. “Capturing the spirit of the person is the experience of the individuals and enjoying the process while doing. Most compassions put my own spirit in the work. LIFE IS ART – ART IS LIFE.”
Fannie Johnson, LOVE’s Kitchen Executive Director, and former Meridian City Councilwoman knows Harry very well and speaks highly about his character and his passion for the arts and youths.
“He is passionate, creative, and is a great example of when you put your mind to work,” Johnson said. “He has always been very compassionate with adults and youth. I hope many will be able to view his works. They are just amazing.”
Permanent Collection Exhibitions
One of the exhibits installed in the Burdette Gallery is works by Thomas Edward Eloby Jr.
Born in Coahoma, in 1945, Eloby was the first of ten children and as a young man assumed a great deal of responsibility for his siblings after his father died. However, even with these responsibilities, he attended The Art Institute of Chicago, the University of Mississippi, and Mississippi Valley State University. He lived in Clarksdale, until his death in 2001, at age 56.
While well known in the Mississippi Delta, he was never recognized on a wider scale. Whenever he needed to pay a bill, he carried art to patrons in the Clarksdale area and asked them to buy it, which many did.
Eloby followed the adage “Paint what you know.” He lived his life in the Delta, surrounded by floodplains and “just plain folks.” When a landscape appears in the background of one of his works, it is flat and treeless and may have a barn or a small shack or house. The blues surrounded him all the time in the Delta, and many portraits show men holding guitars.
Eloby’s preferred subject matter was African Americans, and he is mostly known for his Mississippi Delta people. In Eloby’s portraits, the people rarely smile, instead featuring expressions best described as stoic. Many of his subjects appear in different works painted at different times, enabling viewers to see them age.
In a 1979 interview, Eloby summarized the relationship between his life and art: “I feel that every black artist should say something about himself. A white artist cannot capture the dignity to the fullest extent because he does not know the inner emotions of blacks, but those emotions are part of me. I am able, through my heritage and environment, to create a painting which depicts real life situations.”
Black Women: Achievements Against the Odds
This exhibit recognizes Black women whose accomplishments that changed their lives between 1700-1970. A set of 20 posters produced by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service acquaints viewers with Black women whose accomplishments changed many lives. The 120 women selected for this exhibition represent 200 years of achievements in several areas, including religion, the military, civil government and politics, law, art, music, literature, medicine, science and math and business.
Meridian Museum of Art is located at 628 25th Ave., in downtown Meridian. Museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., or by appointment. For more information, contact Kate Cherry at 601-693-1501, meridianmuseum@bellsouth.net or visit their website www.meridianmuseum.org.
• Meridian Museum of Art is supported by its members, the city of Meridian, The Phil Hardin and The Riley Foundations, the Mississippi Arts Commission, the Community Foundation of East Mississippi, the Paul and Sherry Broadhead Foundation, Earnest Workers Circle, Rea, Shaw, Giffin, and Stuart, CPA, and private donations.
