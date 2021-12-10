A night of fun — including performances by students of a local dance academy, a youth theatre troupe and a violinist with the local symphony, as well as a silent auction and an exhibition of works by Meridian Museum of Art members — will highlight this year’s MMA Black and White Gala.
The annual museum fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, from 6-8 p.m. at the downtown Meridian venue. In addition to visual art, the evening will include performances by CMA Corps de Ballet, Stage 2, and a violinist with the Meridian Symphony Orchestra.
“The Roaring ’20s” is the theme for this year’s gala, and dressing up in Gatsby-era attire is encouraged for those attending, MMA Executive Director Kate Cherry said. A silent auction of black-and-white paintings by Museum artists will be presented, and heavy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will be served.
“It is just a fun evening to be with friends and view the membership exhibition,” Cherry said.
Admission is at no cost to Museum members. For non-members, admission is $50, individual; $75, couple.
“It’s a good time to renew a membership or become a new member to be a part of all our programming,” Cherry added.
The membership exhibit will feature original works of art, including paintings, drawings, printmaking, sculpture, photography, ceramics, fibers, glass, or mixed media will be featured. More than 50 art works by MMA members were exhibited at last year’s gala and according to Cherry, most of the same artists will exhibit in this year’s show.
“Given the chance to showcase their works, the artists are always excited and willing to share their newest works for visitors,” she said. “ New members are always encouraged to participate in the annual exhibition, while established artists always enjoy ‘showing off’ their newest works.”
Cherry said she is especially looking forward to this year’s Black & White Gala. Last year’s event was slightly altered due to the pandemic.
“We were able to host the exhibit last year, however, a gala was not planned,” she said. “We’re glad to have the gala back this year. Since February 2020, Meridian Museum of Art has not had an opportunity to plan a fundraiser. The gala will help us celebrate our anniversary, bring members and guests back together, and bring in funds for operating expenses.”
After the gala, the MMA Membership Exhibition will be open to the public and may also be viewed on Meridian Museum of Art’s Facebook Page and meridianmuseum.org.
Meridian Museum of Art is located at 628 25th Ave. Museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and by appointment. Admission is free.
MMA History and 50 Years
Meridian Museum of Art celebrated 50 years in 2020 in the old Carnegie Library.
“To give you a bit of history of our museum, we will go back many years. Actually, the museum was born in the hearts of its supporters in 1933 with the Meridian Art League,” Cherry said.
The League held exhibitions in many venues throughout the city, but always wanted a permanent building. In 1968, that dream actually became a reality. After the city’s new library was built in the next block, that left the Carnegie Library empty. With seed money and a bond issued by the city of Meridian, the newly renovated building was scheduled to open in January 1970. However, a fire damaged much of the renovation.
After the building was rehabilitated, the museum officially opened in October 1970.
Programming and Community Service
Meridian Museum of Art is recognized as a vital organization within the city and surrounding community by continually offering programming for youth and adults.
In past years, MMA has added new programming through outreach and in-house projects. In 2020, all third graders of the Meridian Public School District were invited to visit the museum and have a lesson taught about Edgar Parker, an illustrator born in Meridian and who lived in New York City. Works were on loan from the Mississippi Museum of Art and works pulled from MMA’s permanent collection, for viewing and for the lesson plan.
In 2022, the Museum will again work again with the Any Given Child Initiative and give a similar lesson and tour to fourth graders.
The museum works with other organizations and the community’s citizens by providing many resources and space. Consistent programming has been offered for aspiring artists, emerging artists, and well-seasoned artists. Exhibits of works by Mississippi and Alabama artists have remained its focus since its beginning.
Supporters
Devotion is the key to a successful arts organization. Meridian Museum of Art’s programming would not be possible without the support of its members, donors, the city of Meridian, the Mississippi Arts Commission and Foundations within the community, the Mississippi Arts Commission, and the Meridian Council for the Arts. Local in-kind contributions are always welcomed. Rea, Shaw, Giffin, and Stuart, LLP provides all accounting services.
The Community Foundation of East Mississippi is an excellent example of the community where the community helps, Cherry said.
“The museum receives funding from this organization through the Marty and Linda Davidson and the Alliance Health Endowments. CFEM provides funding for special initiatives, such as, providing supplies and materials for certain projects,” she said.
“During this past year, COVID-19 affected our programming greatly. Many of our out-service projects had to be placed on hold until the pandemic situation improved. However, many of programs were able to continue with donations and grants received from foundations, such as a recent donation from the Earnest Workers Circle of $10,000 to cover our educational programming, the Phil Hardin, the Riley, The Paul, and Sherry Broadhead Foundations, operating grant through the Mississippi Arts Commission, and two American Relief Plan grants. These grants help MMA to coordinate activities with other organizations, schools, and provide overall needed funding to carry out the Museum’s mission.”
For more information regarding Meridian Museum of Art membership and the exhibition, contact by email meridianmuseum@bellsouth.net, visit meridian museum.org or the museum, or phone 601-693-1501.
