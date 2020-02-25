Meridian Little Theatre calls for Newsies auditions

Meridian Little Theatre is holding its auditions for the musical "Newsies," its final show of its 87th season.
Auditions are scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Meridian Little Theatre, 4334 Highway 39N. The show is set to run from May 7-12.
"This Disney film turned Tony-winning Broadway hit inspires everyone to fight for what’s right and seize the day," MLT Artistic Director Ellie Massey said.
Participants are asked to prepare one minute of a song that is not from Newsies. Select a song that showcases your vocal strengths and range, Massey said. Songs from the Broadway genre are preferred but not mandatory. Participants should also bring sheet music for the audition pianist. Accompaniment music from a cell phone will not be permitted.
Participants will be required to demonstrate dance/movement ability on stage with groups of 8-10 people. Participants will also be asked to read from the script with other actors in a scene.
Roles include:
Women, (lead/featured “speaking” parts):
Katherine Plumber, 17-20 years old, ambitious young reporter, works hard to make a name for herself as a legitimate journalist. She has little time for cocky, streetwise young men, she makes an exception for Jack Kelly.
Hannah, 20-40 years old, Pulitzer’s practical and insightful secretary.
Medda Larkin, 25-45 years old, a big-voiced saloon singer and star of the Bowery, she offers her theatre as a safe haven for the newsies.
Bowery Beauties, 18-30 years old, female performers at Medda’s theatre.
Nuns, 20-60 years old, offer breakfast to the hungry newsies.
Men (kead/featured “speaking” parts):
Jack Kelly, 16-20 years old, the charismatic leader of the Manhattan newsies, he is an orphaned dreamer and artist who yearns to get out of the crowded streets of New York. Must have a great pop tenor voice and sense of physicality.
Crutchie, 13-17 years old, Jack’s best friend and dedicated newsie with a bum leg. He has a sweet sense of humor and optimistic resilience.
Davey, 15-20 years old, Les’ straight-laced bright big brother sells papers to help his family earn a living, but gets swept up in the strike. Davey if the brains of the resistance.
Les, 10-15 years old, Davey’s cheeky younger brother, he is inspired by their freedom and loves their independent lifestyle. He is an intuitive salesboy and a pint-sized charmer.
Spot Conlon, 17-20 years old, proud leader of the Brooklyn newsies, boasts an intimidating reputation.
Darcy, 15-20 years old, upper class kid of a publisher who sides with the newsies.
Bill, 15-25 years old, son of William Randolph Hearst who joins the newsies’ cause.
Weasel, 35-50 years old, runs the distribution window for “The World” and knows most of the newsies by name. He is Pulitzer’s disgruntled paper-pusher.
Oscar & Morris Delancey, 15-20 years old, tough brothers who work at the distribution window for “The World” and take the side of the publishers in the strike and use their fists to make a point.
Joseph Pulitzer, 35-50 years old, a pompous businessman through and through, owns “The World” and is concerned only with the bottom line. He is also Katherine’s no-nonsense father.
Mayor, 45-60 years old, mayor of New York City, tries to shut down the strike.
Governor Teddy Roosevelt, 50-65 years old, well-respected lifelong public servent, inspires Jack to stand up to Pulitzer.
Other characters:
Newsies, aged 15-20 years old, including Albert, Buttons, Elmer, Finch, Henry, Ike, JoJo, Mike, Mush, Race, Romeo, Specs, Splasher and Tommy Boy. – Some of the newsies that go on strike for a livable wage.
Scabs, aged 15-20 years old, three newsies who are hesitant to join the strike.
Goons, 15-20 years old, assist the Delanceys in roughing up the newsies.
More parts, Seitz, Bunsen, Nunzio, Guard, Snyder, Stage Manager and Mr. Jacobi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.