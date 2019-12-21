Upcoming auditions scheduled at Meridian Little Theatre are for a February production proclaimed by critics as “the funniest farce ever written.”
The Highway 39 North playhouse’ continues its 87th season with the 1982 play by English playwright Michael Frayn “Noises Off.” Auditions are set for 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 6-7, 2020.
“Noises Off” presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called “Nothing’s On.” “Doors slamming, on and offstage, intrigue and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classical comic play,” MLT Director Ellie Massey said.
According to Massey, Frayn came up with the plot by watching a performance of “The Two of Us,” another one of his plays.
“He watched that play from the wings and remarked that the play was funnier from behind than in front so he wrote a farce from behind,” she said.
Almost four decades later, “Noises Off” is still packing theatre houses. Nominated and winner of numerous theatrical awards, this “play-within-a-play” is sure to entertain both actors and audiences, Massey said.
Auditions are open for the following roles:
Women: Lead/featured “speaking” parts
• Dotty Otley/Mrs. Clacket, 45-65 years old. Offstage, she is a veteran American actress, forgetful, dating Garry but attempts to make him jealous by meeting with Freddy. On stage, she is a Cockney housekeeper for the Brent home in England, hospitable but slow.
• Brooke Ashton/Vicki, 20-29 years old. Offstage, she is a young inexperienced American actress who pays no attention to other performers. She is always losing her contact lenses. In a love triangle with Lloyd and Poppy. On stage, she is an English woman who is trying to woo Roger.
• Poppy Norton-Taylor, 25-35 years old. American stage manager, emotional and over-sensitive and envious of Brooke, whom she understudies. Carrying Lloyd’s child. One-third of Lloyd/Poppy/Brooke love triangle.
• Belinda Blair/Flavia Brent, 30-45 years old. Offstage, she is cheerful and sensible, a reliable American actress. She may have feelings for Freddy. On stage, she plays Phillip Brent’s English wife, Flavia. She is dependable though not one for household duties.
Men: Lead/featured “speaking” parts
• Lloyd Dallas, 45-65 years old. The sarcastic director of ‘Nothing’s On.” Temperamental. Inflated self-image, comparing himself to God. One-third of Lloyd/ Poppy/Brooke love triangle.
• Garry Lejeune/Roger Tramplemain, 30-49 years old. Offstage, he is an American actor who never finishes a sentence. Easily fired up, dating Dotty. On stage, he plays Roger, an English Real estate agent who is attempting to rent Flavia’s and Phillip’s home, but uses it for his own personal benefit.
• Frederick Fellowes/Phillip Brent/Sheikh, 40-49 years old. Offstage, his is an American actor with a serious fear of blood and violence. Often blames himself when things go wrong. On stage, as Phillip Brent he is an Englishman who lives out of the country to avoid paying taxes. Also, on stage, he plays a Sheikh interested in renting Flavia’s and Phillip’s house and is the spitting image of Phillip.
• Tim Allgood,18-plus years old. An over-worked American assistant stage manager. Understudies Selsdon and Freddy.
• Selsden Mowbray/Burglar, 65-plus years old. Off stage, he is elderly alcoholic Englishman who hides his bottle on stage. Hard of hearing when he wants to be. On stage, he plays an old Cockney man in his 70s breaking into the Brent’s home.
Those auditioning will be asked to read from the script with other actors in a scene.
“Noises Off” is set to run at Meridian Little Theatre Feb. 20- 25, 2020. For more information, call 601-482-6371.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.