The Meridian Public School District has announced Bijen Patel as valedictorian and Marisol Garcia salutatorian for the Meridian High School 2021 graduation year.
Patel has completed his coursework at Meridian High School with a 4.38 GPA placing him at the top of his graduating class. He has taken four Advanced Placement courses, four Dual Credit courses, and 12 Honors courses.
Patel’s honors and recognitions include being named an MHS STAR Student, and being a member of the MHS soccer and tennis teams, as well as the BETA Club, National Honor Society, Homecoming Court, Academic Team and A-Team Science Club. He was also named Mr. MHS.
Patel plans to attend Mississippi State University.
Garcia has completed her coursework at Meridian High School with a 4.29 GPA placing her second in her graduating class. She has taken five Advanced Placement courses, two Dual Credit courses, and nine Honors courses.
Garcia’s Marisol honors and recognitions include being a member of the Robotics Club, TSA, National Art Honor Society, National Honor Society, BETA Club, A-Team Science Club, and HOSA.
Garcia plans to attend Mississippi State University.
Rounding out the Meridian High School Top 10 for 2021 are: Diamond Brown, Gabbreelle Tucker, Carm’en Carter-Breaizel, Summer Stennis, Kayiana Jasper, Madison Reed, Ja’Niya Lewis and Princess Grant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.