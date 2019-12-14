• Xavier Satcher has been selected to receive the A. D. Burdette Scholarship at Meridian Community College.
This $2,000 award is funded through the Meridian Community College Foundation from an endowment established in 1991 by Anna Burdette as a memorial tribute to her husband. “Red” Burdette served on the Meridian Separate School Board during the time MCC was located on the Meridian High School campus. He had a strong commitment to education and to the community. A veteran of World War I, Mr. Burdette served as president of the Meridian Kiwanis Club and chairman of what is now the United Way.
Satcher, a 2018 graduate of Quitman High School, is in the Associate Degree Nursing Program at Meridian Community College. He plans to work as a registered nurse.
• Makenzie Barham has been selected to receive the Alfred Rosenbaum Memorial Scholarship at Meridian Community College.
This award is funded through the Meridian Community College Foundation in memory of Alfred Rosenbaum. Rosenbaum served in both World War II and Korea as an aviator in the Marines. He was a leader, entrepreneur, mentor, philanthropist and civil servant that played a significant role in making his home town of Meridian and the state of Mississippi a better place to live.
Barham, a 2018 graduate of Clarkdale Attendance Center, is taking prerequisite courses to enter the Associate Degree Nursing Program at Meridian Community College. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa. Barham plans to become a nurse practitioner.
• Dakeiya Cooley is the recipient of the Bob and Barbara Walker Scholarship.
This $1,000 award is funded through the Meridian Community College Foundation from an endowment established by Ginny Walker Shurlds and her husband Henry Shurlds. The recipient shall be a Mississippi resident enrolled in either the elementary education or music program who plans to attend Mississippi State University or Millsaps College.
Cooley, a 2017 graduate of Northeast Jones High School, is a sophomore in the Early Childhood Education Program at Meridian Community College. She is a member of the Lady Eagles Basketball team. Cooley plans to obtain a bachelor’s degree in education at Mississippi State University Meridian.
• Tyler Lacy has been selected to receive the Carolyn and Arthur H. “Jr.” Goldman Memorial Scholarship at Meridian Community College.
This $1,500 award is funded through the Meridian Community College Foundation by Gene Goldman in memory of his parents.
Lacy, a 2018 graduate of Northeast Lauderdale High School, is in the University Transfer/Mechanical Engineering Program at Meridian Community College. A President’s List Scholar, he is a member of the Phil Hardin Foundation Honors College and vice president of the MS/LA Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Lacy plans to attend the University of Alabama to pursue a bachelor’s and master’s degree in mechanical engineering. He plans to work in the automotive industry to design more energy-efficient vehicles.
• Jason Alexander has been selected to receive the Earl G. Kennedy Memorial Scholarship at Meridian Community College.
This award is funded through the Meridian Community College Foundation by William Brookshire of Atlanta, Georgia. Funding this scholarship is Brookshire’s way of honoring his mentor. Kennedy instilled in him the love of the outdoors and hunting during his youth.
Alexander, a 2018 graduate of West Lauderdale High School, is in the Forestry Program at Meridian Community College. He is a member of the Phil Hardin Foundation Honors College, Phi Theta Kappa, Baptist Student Union and works part-time in the telecommunications department at Meridian Community College. After graduating from Meridian Community College, Alexander plans to continue his education at Mississippi State University in Forestry and Wildlife Management to become a wildlife biologist. His goal is to work for the government and manage a national park.
• Braxton Beech and LaChe’ Spraggins have been selected to receive the Future Nurses Scholarship Endowment at Meridian Community College.
This award is funded through the Meridian Community College Foundation from an endowment established by two former nurses, Julie Bailey and Julie Martin.
Beech, a 2017 valedictorian graduate of Clarkdale High School, is in the Associate Degree Nursing Program at Meridian Community College. He is a member of the Organization of Student Nurses, the Mississippi Organization for Associate Degree Nursing, and Phi Theta Kappa. After graduating from MCC, Beech plans to continue his education at the University of Southern Mississippi to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. His goal is to receive a Doctor of Nursing Practice in anesthesia.
Spraggins, a 1987 graduate of Litchfield High School, is in the Accelerated Associate Degree Nursing Program at Meridian Community College. Spraggins, who is married with two children, plans to obtain a Bachelor and Master of Science in Nursing after graduating from Meridian Community College.
• Paxton Powell has been selected to receive the John and Ann Johnson Scholarship at Meridian Community College.
This award is funded through the MCC Foundation from an endowment established by the Johnson’s. Mr. Johnson served as business manager for the college for 23 years. Mrs. Johnson taught in the Lauderdale County School System for 14 years. Recipients are chosen from students who are graduates of a Lauderdale County school.
Powell is a 2019 graduate of Northeast Lauderdale High School, where he was a member the Beta Club, Science Club, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and tennis team. He is in the Data Science/Business Program at Meridian Community College, where he is a member of the Phil Hardin Foundation Honors College and Phi Theta Kappa. Powell plans to continue his education at Ohio State University.
• Thomas Blalock and Keith Robinson have been selected to receive The Sara and Sam Niemetz Math Scholarship at Meridian Community College.
These awards are funded through the Meridian Community College Foundation from an endowment established by Mrs. Niemetz in 1990. The Niemetz family emigrated from Russia and adopted Meridian as their home in 1938. For 35 years, they owned and operated one of the premier ladies apparel shops in Meridian, The Vogue. Mr. and Mrs. Niemetz were actively involved in Temple Beth Israel as well as civic activities in the community; education was a primary interest of theirs. The Meridian Community College Foundation also received a generous bequest from Mrs. Niemetz’ estate.
Blalock, a 2018 graduate of Clarkdale High School, is a sophomore in the University Transfer/Accounting Program at Meridian Community College. He is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and Baptist Student Union. Blalock plans to continue his education in accounting at Mississippi State University.
Robinson, a 2018 graduate of Brookhaven High School, is a sophomore in the University Transfer Program at Meridian Community College. He is a Dean’s List Scholar and a member of the track and field team. After attaining an associate’s degree from Meridian Community College, Robinson will continue his education at a four-year university engineering program.
• Jordan Sanders and Lauren Vaughn have been selected to receive the William D. Mobley Dental Hygiene Scholarships at Meridian Community College.
These awards are funded through the Meridian Community College Foundation from a memorial endowment established by the Rev. Forrest C. Mobley of Destin, Florida. Mobley’s father, Dr. William D. Mobley, practiced dentistry in Meridian in the ‘30s and ‘40s.
Sanders, a 2013 graduate of Warren Central High School in Vicksburg, is a sophomore in the Dental Hygiene Technology Program at Meridian Community College. She is a President’s List Scholar and member of Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA). After graduation, Sanders plans to enter the workforce as a registered dental hygienist.
Vaughn, a 2017 graduate of Neshoba Central High School, is a sophomore in the Dental Hygiene Technology Program at Meridian Community College. She is a Dean’s List Scholar and member of Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA). Vaughn plans to join the workforce after graduation as a registered dental hygienist.
• The recipient of the Thomas G. Greer, Jr. M.D. and Joycelyn Davis Greer Scholarship for Nursing Education is Tiffany Andrews.
This $1,300 award is funded through the MCC Foundation from an endowment which was established by Mr. and Mrs. Clay Holladay and sustained through contributions from friends and family. The recipient shall be a full-time student enrolled in the Associate Degree Nursing Program. Applicants are selected on the basis of scholastic ability, leadership ability, leadership potential and financial need.
Andrews, a 2007 graduate of Murrah High School, is in the Associate Degree Nursing Program at MCC and a member of the Organization of Student Nurses and the Mississippi Organization for Associate Degree Nursing. She works part-time at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. After graduation, Andrews plans to receive a bachelor’s degree in nursing and become a travel nurse.
• Randall Boyd, Krishauna Hill and Alejandra Myers have been selected to receive the William and Dorothy Lerner Scholarships at Meridian Community College.
These $2,000 awards are funded through the Meridian Community College Foundation from an endowment established by Wendy Lerner of Marietta, Georgia. The Lerners were avid supporters of the College, active in civic organizations, and founding members of the Meridian Symphony Orchestra. They owned and operated Lerner Jewelry Company in Meridian for many years.
Boyd, a 2018 graduate of Northeast Lauderdale High School, is a Mississippi Scholar enrolled in the Business and Marketing Program at Meridian Community College. After graduation, he plans to transfer to Mississippi State University Meridian.
Hill, a 2018 graduate of Meridian High School, is a sophomore in the University Transfer/Accounting Program at Meridian Community College. Hill plans to continue her education at Mississippi State University to become an accountant.
Myers, a 2018 graduate of West Lauderdale High School, is in the University Transfer/Accounting Program at Meridian Community College. She is a member of the Baptist Student Union and an Ivy League Recruiter. After graduation, Myers plans to transfer to Mississippi State University. Her goal is to become a certified public accountant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.