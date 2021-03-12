Since the pandemic started about a year ago, Meridian’s Jody Sims said she has been making too many trips to the kitchen.
“I just go back and forth to the refrigerator – and it’s just boredom eating,” she said. “I don’t go much of anywhere right now because of COVID and my exercise has just completely stopped. It’s been hard, and I know I need to do something about it.”
Sims’ snacking and inactivity have led to a weight gain of about 15 to 20 pounds, she said.
Jennifer Rodriguez, an interventional cardiologist at the Cardiovascular Institute of the South in Meridian, which is affiliated with Anderson Regional Health System, said Sims’ challenges are not unique.
Rodriguez conducted an informal research review and found that about half of Americans have gained weight in the pandemic, according to various studies. About another 20 percent are believed to have lost weight, while the remaining Americans have maintained their weight, she said.
“I am concerned,” Rodriguez said. “The majority of my patients are coming in with weight gain. They are less active, their diet is problematic and it is negatively affecting their health.”
She said her typical patient has gained between 15 and 20 pounds, which is in line with memes and anecdotal evidence about the “Pandemic 19,” a reference to gaining 19 pounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other pop culture references have chronicled the “COVID-15,” which is being compared to the “freshman 15” many students gain their first year in college.
Even a weight gain of 15 to 20 pounds can make a big difference in health, Rodriguez said.
“It can make the difference in whether a patient needs a blood pressure medication,” the doctor said. “Or, maybe they did not need a diabetic pill and now they do.”
There are several pandemic-related bad habits that can contribute to weight gain, she said.
Because many people – like Sims - are spending more time at home, they are snacking more because food is readily available. Rodriguez said some people who are avoiding restaurants have actually picked up the habit of eating more processed foods since they have been cooking at home.
“Someone who does not cook a lot is probably going to struggle if they suddenly start making meals at home,” she said. “It’s a lot to ask a person – to start cooking at home, suddenly. So of course, many people are going to make more processed foods because it’s easier.”
Gym closures, as well as concerns about returning to the gym when COVID rates are high, also has created a problem for some patients, Rodriguez said.
“Some people had to stop going to the gym and they did not replace that exercise with something else,” she said.
Rodriguez said she recommends that people who do not feel safe returning to the gym try other forms of exercise. She said she is hopeful some will return to outdoor exercises, such as walking and hiking, now that spring is on the horizon.
She also encourages people to check out options like free or inexpensive exercise videos, websites, and apps. Programs that do not require pricey or complicated equipment are especially helpful, she said.
“People used to feel that to exercise at home, they needed a lot of equipment,” she said. “Now, there are a lot of videos and things that are created with the idea that you do not have to have a lot of equipment or space. They are very doable.”
Investing in exercise equipment also can be helpful for those who can afford it, she said.
“The important thing is to figure out what works for you,” she said.
She said people who have transitioned to working from home also are at risk of moving less. For example, most people must walk from a parking lot to an office. Then, once at work, they might walk from one area to another to deliver papers or talk to co-workers. Working from home eliminates this movement.
To combat this reduction in movement, Rodriguez recommends that people build short breaks into their day, where they take 10-minute walks or do a series of stretches.
“You could take three 10-minute breaks during the day and end up getting 30 minutes of exercise,” she said.
Rodriguez said pandemic-related stressors also have contributed to weight gain for some people.
“You have some people who have lost their jobs and now they are really struggling to reduce their food budgets,” she said. “That can be difficult. People are stressed and trying to make these changes, and they might tend to buy less healthy foods.”
Some people also are not sleeping well due to stress, including the stress that comes with things like pandemic closures, grief after losing someone to COVID, or anxiety about contracting the virus.
Some people also have been forced to take on additional caregiving responsibilities, including supporting children or grandchildren who are learning virtually. Others are now handling the care of older family members who did not want to remain in a nursing home setting during the pandemic.
Rodriguez said another contributing factor is that so many people went into the pandemic viewing it as a very short-term problem. People started the pandemic by repeatedly baking and eating cookies and cakes, for example. Doing this for a short window of time likely would not be a problem, she said. But consuming large amounts of baked goods over a year-long period can lead to significant weight gain.
“We went into this with a short-term view,” she said. “And then now here we are, a year later, and in some ways, we are still affected.”
Rodriguez recommends that people reflect on their habits during the pandemic and adjust as needed.
“People need to look at the changes they have made and decide what is working and what isn’t,” she said.
Then, Rodriguez recommends making changes slowly. For example, someone might decide to start by improving what they eat for breakfast. Then, a week later, they could look at adjusting their snacking habits or adjusting what they eat for lunch.
“Most people don’t do well making multiple changes at once,” she said. “But the good news is that even small changes can really improve health.”
• Monique Harrison-Henderson is a contributing writer for Meridian Home & Style and Timeless Meridian magazines as well as The Meridian Star Newspaper. A Meridian native, she currently resides in Madison where she is an education specialist. She can be www.moniquewritesall.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.