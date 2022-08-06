MDAH receives $50,000 grant from Nissan Foundation to support fields trips to State History, Civil Rights museums

JACKSON — The Nissan Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) for the William Winter Education Endowment, which is used to support field trips to the Two Mississippi Museums.
“We are grateful to the Nissan Foundation for their support of our field trip program,” said Katie Blount, director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. “School children are one of our most important audiences. The foundation’s generosity will help more students experience what Governor William Winter called the state’s largest classroom.”
“We’re proud to award MDAH a grant for the unique programming it’s offering community members at a time in our history when conversations about race, ethnicity, bias, education and solutions are at the forefront,” said Chandra Vasser President of the Nissan Foundation and Nissan’s first-ever Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.
The funds will be used to defray costs such as admission, travel, and on-site lunches for students. To reserve or learn more about field trips at the Two Mississippi Museums, contact Stephanie King, field trips coordinator, at sking@mdah.ms.gov.
Museum hours are Tuesday–Saturday, from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday, from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum—Two Mississippi Museums —are located at 222 North Street in Jackson. For more information visit the MDAH Facebook page or email info@mdah.ms.gov.
The Nissan Foundation is awarding a total of $848,000 in grants to 33 nonprofit organizations for its 2022 grant cycle. The nonprofit recipients are located in Southern California, Tennessee, Texas, Central Mississippi, Southeast Michigan and the New York and Atlanta metro areas — all locations where Nissan has an operational presence.
As part its 30th anniversary commemoration, the Nissan Foundation has been profiling the work of many of its grantees through written and video storytelling. The anniversary year will culminate with a symposium bringing together Nissan Foundation grantees and thought leaders for dialogue around the foundation’s mission of building community by valuing cultural diversity.
