MCM-Meridian Meridian native shares dyslexia story through art

Artist and Meridian native Cecelia Moseley is bringing awareness to dyslexia through a temporary art installation at The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian.
Moseley’s permanent installation “Assortment” is housed at MCM-Museum as part of Dyslexia Awareness Month programming at the museum. According to a press release about the exhibit, Moseley’s work intends to bring awareness to dyslexia by giving the viewer the feeling of having dyslexia. It depicts the struggles and reflects the frustrations of a person with dyslexia in order to create a better understanding of dyslexia for the viewer. Moseley’s hope is that through awareness society can better assist a dyslexic person who needs intervention and accommodation.
“Dyslexia impacts 20% of our population and is the most common learning disorder; we need to be equipped to recognize it and provide the tools to overcome its challenges,” states Elizabeth Wilson, MCM-Meridian Executive Director. “Cecelia’s work provides a glimpse of the world through the lens of dyslexia. Her installation articulates the challenges in a creative, smart, and powerful way; it is beautiful and insightful.”
“Assortment” is funded through a grant made possible by the Meridian Council for the Arts. The art installation will be displayed at the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian through Nov. 1.
About the Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian
The Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian (MCM - Meridian) is the East Mississippi satellite campus of the statewide Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM)—a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that creates unparalleled experiences to inspire excellence and a lifelong joy of learning. MCM-Meridian is a 25,000-square-foot facility with exhibit space designed around three primary initiatives: Literacy; STEAM; and Health and Nutrition with Cultural Arts and Mississippi History woven throughout all galleries.
Outdoors is a 25,000-square-foot exhibit gallery that allows children a safe and magical space to explore and enrich the learning experience. The museum’s exhibits, programs, and outreach opportunities provide engaging, explorative, hands-on educational activities for children of all ages. MCM - Meridian is a strategic part of the statewide Mississippi Children’s Museum which is dedicated to inspiring ALL of Mississippi’s children from ALL backgrounds to discover and achieve their potential. To learn more about MCM – Meridian, visit www.mcmmeridian.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.