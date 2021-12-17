A family-friendly celebration geared to igniting creativity and invigorating dreams for the new year ahead and an adult-only fundraising event both will take place at. the Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian (MCM-Meridian) Friday, Dec. 31
“There will be something for everyone at MCM-Meridian this New Year’s Eve, whether you want to celebrate with the whole family or with a group of friends,” MCM-Meridian Executive Director Liz Wilson said.
The day of festivities will kick off with Noon Year’s Eve, a New Year’s Eve celebration for revelers of all ages. Guests will dance to catchy melodies, create their own party gear, and gather ’round for a burst of confetti as the clock strikes noon!
Presented by Community Bank, Noon Year’s Eve participants will dance to catchy melodies, create their own party gear, and gather ’round for a burst of confetti as the clock strikes noon, Wilson said.
From 9-11:45 a.m., families will make their own outrageous party hats and crowns, confetti poppers, and noisemakers to get ready for the countdown. Family photos will be taken in the Traveling Light photo booth, outdoor games will bring joy to all, new year’s wishes will be made, and a scavenger hunt will send guests searching for clues throughout the museum, Wilson said.
Admission is $10 per person and free for museum members.
Festivities will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and the museum will close at 3 p.m. in preparation for Midnight at the Museum, MCM-Meridian Partners’ adult-only fundraising event that will begin at 8 p.m.
This event is made possible in part by a grant through Visit Meridian.
For more information, visit www.mcmmeridian.org.
About the Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian
The Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian (MCM - Meridian) is the East Mississippi satellite campus of the statewide Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM)—a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that creates unparalleled experiences to inspire excellence and a lifelong joy of learning. MCM-Meridian is a 25,000-square-foot facility with exhibit space designed around three primary initiatives: Literacy and Arts; STEAM; and Health and Nutrition with Cultural Arts and Mississippi History woven throughout all galleries. Outdoors is a 25,000-square-foot exhibit gallery that allows children a safe and magical space to explore and enrich the learning experience. The museum’s exhibits, programs, and outreach opportunities provide engaging, explorative, hands-on educational activities for children of all ages. MCM – Meridian is a strategic part of the statewide Mississippi Children’s Museum which is dedicated to inspiring all of Mississippi’s children from all backgrounds to discover and achieve their potential. To learn more about MCM – Meridian, visit www.mcmmeridian.org.
About the Mississippi Children’s Museum
The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering in its visitors a passion for lifelong learning, improving the health and well-being of Mississippi children, and instilling a sense of state pride in all Mississippi residents. The mission of MCM is to create unparalleled experiences to inspire excellence and a lifelong joy of learning. The goal of MCM is to inspire Mississippi’s children from all backgrounds to discover and achieve their potential. The 40,000-square-foot museum is designed around five primary initiatives, with correlating exhibits, programs and outreach efforts. These initiatives include: Literacy, STEM, Health and Nutrition, Cultural Arts and Mississippi Heritage—the keys to helping our children mature into healthy and productive adult learners. Museum exhibits provide engaging, explorative, hands-on educational activities for children of all ages. To learn more about MCM, visit www.mschildrensmuseum.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.