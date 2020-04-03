MCC's Miller Art Gallery adds to its collection

Meridian Community College’s Miller Art Gallery gained another work for its permanent collection when retired University of Southern Mississippi professor DeAnna Douglas donated her acrylic on canvas painting, “planescape #7.”
Earlier this spring, the college hosted an exhibit featuring Douglas’ works, but that show closed early due to the coronavirus situation. John Marshall, the curator of the gallery and art instructor, said Douglas wanted the College to have it in its collection.
Bringing a variety of media to the show, Douglas said her works combine techniques found in graphic design and fine arts.
“I’ve never seen a conﬂict in these two areas, but rather a blending that offers each a wider range of possibilities. With this background, it follows that I would work in a variety of media,” Douglas said.
The artist further describes her work as being illustrative or nonobjective.
“This allows me to try a variety of ideas and techniques," Douglas said. "The result is that my work does not have just one look or style but changes as does the medium, just as it would in graphic design.”
Douglas recently retired as a professor of art and design and graphic design program coordinator at USM, where she taught for the past 22 years.
The Miller Art Gallery, located in the Davidson Fine Arts wing of Ivy Hall, has more than 600 works in its permanent collection.
