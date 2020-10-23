MCC's Dimensions: Performance group has 'got the music in them' 

Meridian Community College’s music performance group, Dimensions, is in rehearsals now for the 2020-21 academic year.
This group performs at campus, community and civic events, festivals, pageants and high schools. Dimensions features a live band, and the group’s music includes pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues, Motown and hip-hop genres.
“I like being in Dimensions because with everything that’s going on right now I’m still able to make great music with amazing singers while making new friends,” said Tyi Burrage, a Media Production Technology program student who is one of 15 members of this MCC ensemble. Maddie Field, another freshman, who is studying in the Associate Degree Nursing Program said, “I like being in Dimensions because it is a wonderful creative outlet for me and it pushes me to be a better singer and musician. I come primarily from a musical theatre background so show choir is a natural fit.”
Students, as well as MCC faculty and staff members, make up the Dimensions. Dimensions is under the direction of Tammy Miles, artistic director; Mitch Brantley, instrumental director, and Daniel Boles, technical director.
Members of the Dimensions for 2020-21 season are freshmen Alexandria Bailey, Parker Berry, Tyi Burrage, Joseph Jernigan and Zet Mirabueno, all of Meridian; and Kolbi Holifield of Laurel; Dylan Laird, Braden Luke and Joy St. Clair, all of Collinsville.
Sophomore Dimensions members include Grace Brown, Sha’Kedria Griffin and Celeste Pederson, all of Meridian and Maddie Field, Dani Colenberg and Kyra Howell, all of Collinsville.
