MCC's College 4 Kids The Summer Experience returns in June

It’s back.
Meridian Community College’s signature College 4 Kids program that is.
The annual summer enrichment program geared for children ages 6-12 is set for June 7-11 and June 14-18 – all on the MCC campus. When the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread in early 2020, College 4 Kids went on hiatus to keep personnel and participants safe.
College officials used the break reevaluating and restructuring this campus camp to make the best for 2021. New safety protocols have been established to limit exposure while still allowing for The Summer Experience, Program Coordinator Courtney Pitts said. Smaller classes, more individualized attention, streamlined online registration and new class options are a few of the changes for this year.
One option is the College 4 Kids Combo. With this selection, youths can enroll in an 8:30 a.m. class and participate in a 10:30 a.m. corresponding class. For example, the Wacky Sports class meets at 8:30, and its corresponding class, Dino-Mite Dinosaurs, begins at 10:30.
The classes within a combo are located near each other to ensure social distancing, Pitts said.
Other combo classes include Zoom: Rocket Science, Gaming & Apps, Cake Deco, All About Animals, Marine Biology, Sports Jamboree, Playing With Potions for Lotions, Stir Crazy, Oh Gross! Slime Time!, Science Frenzy, Fins, Furs and Feathers, Pinterest Palooza, Hair, Nails and More, Spies and Detectives, Lego Mania, Art Made Easely and Camp Create.
For option two, participants can pick just one class for either at 8:30 or 10:30 a.m. These classes, Art Made Easely, Cooking for Fun, Jr. Police Academy (week one only), Lego Mania, Science Frenzy, Oh Gross! Slime Time and Tennis, are separated from combo classes.
Pitts noted the combo classes filled on the first day of registration though there are a few spaces left for the single courses. There isn’t a waiting list, but those interested in potentially available classes can contact Pitts at the College, cpitts2@meridiancc.edu, 601.484.8856 or go to the websites https://meridiancc.edu/programs/college4kids/index.html
The deadline to register is May 18.
