MCC salutes outstanding students with unique ceremony

Outstanding Meridian Community College students’ academic and athletic achievements shone as they were spotlighted in the College’s annual Awards Program.
Traditionally, the ceremony is held on campus in the College’s McCain Theater; however, this year’s program was presented via social media – a first for the College. For four hours, the winners were revealed simultaneously on the College’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Campus officials said the students had worked hard this year, and officials wanted to recognize their achievements, so a new venue was developed for the event. Students in both the University Transfer and Career and Technical programs were celebrated in the awards program.
Meridian Community College sophomore Tucker Atkinson received the H.M. Ivy Award. The H.M. Ivy Award is given to the most outstanding graduating sophomore. The recipient is active on campus and has shown a positive impact in the school and surrounding area. Atkinson, a graduating sophomore from Collinsville, is a University Transfer Program student who plans to major in business finance and minor in mathematics.
MCC Foundation award winners included Anna Grace Banks, the Royalty Education Scholarship; Brian Cockrell, Lucile Reisman Rosenbaum Memorial Scholarship; Matthew McNeil, Brinnon Powell and Alexander Turner, H.M. Ivy Scholarships; Katilyn Mowdy and David Zheng, Phil Hardin Foundation Scholarships; Kristen Robertson, the Wilton B. (Bill) Johnson Scholarship; and Rachel VanHorn, Robert F. Cochran Memorial Scholarship.
Other MCC students selected for awards included:
Kaymen Russell and Andre Blake, MCC Faculty Staff Association Awards; Jerome Watkins, Freshman Military/Veteran of the Year; Bruce Rivers, Sophomore Military/Veteran of the Year; Christopher Rainer, G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery Foundation Scholarship; Robert Tabb, Chuck Nicholson Community Bank Veteran Scholarship;
Kayla Alston, Outstanding Biological Science Student; Rachel VanHorn, Outstanding Business Student; Matthew McNeill, Maude Smith English Award; David Zheng, Sue Key Excellence in Mathematics Award; Victoria Jade Prestage, Outstanding Music Major Student; Joseph May, Outstanding Physical Sciences Student; Anna Grace Banks, Jimmie Evans Social Science Award; Brice Gordon, Ricardo Calderón Spanish Award;
John Null, Outstanding Student Producer; Caleb Collie and Chloe Gavin, Outstanding Business and Marketing Management Technology Students; Claire Russell, Outstanding Business Office Management Technology Student; Haley Sowers Owen, Outstanding Cosmetology Program Student; Nicholas Larkin, Outstanding Information Systems Technology Student; Jasmine Denise Fortner, “Star Polisher” Early Childhood Education; Brittany Barnhardt and Chloe Gardner, Outstanding Graphic Design Technology Students; Destiny Barnett, Outstanding Medical Office Management Technology Student; James Dale May and Jerome Watkins, Outstanding Culinary Artist Award; LaRobert Tisdale, Hospitality Management Student of the Year; Thomas Ray Connally, Outstanding Fire Protection Technology Student; Chris Simpson, Outstanding Emergency Management/Communications Technology Student; Sadie Fulton, Outstanding Dental Assisting Student; Jaylen Martin, Outstanding Dental Hygiene Student; Cameron Proctor, Outstanding Health Information Technology Student; Krystal Bradley, Outstanding Medical Assisting Technology Program Student; Cara Horstman, Outstanding Physical Therapist Assistant Student; Haley Rawson, Outstanding Radiologic Technology Program Student; Aisha Slaughter, Outstanding Respiratory Therapy Program Student; Shelby Bell, Outstanding Surgical Technology Program Student; Justin Adcock and Brittany Pearson, Margaret Armstrong Excellence in Nursing, Fall; Parker Rigby and Anna Holmes, Margaret Armstrong Excellence in Nursing, Spring; Brittney Joiner, Exellence in Practical Nursing, Fall 2019; Chelsea Hillhouse, Excellence in Practical Nursing Spring 2020; Raymond Walker and Katie Donald, Outstanding Health Care Assistant Students Fall; Victoria Alexander, Outstanding Health Care Assistant Student Spring; Odell Hampton, Outstanding 3D CAD Engineering Technology Student; Marcus Eugene Eakins, Commercial Truck Driving Program Best All Around Driver; Dayl Charles Carlson Jr., Commercial Truck Driving Program Most Improved Driver; Brandon M. Harkins, Outstanding Systems Based Electronics Engineering Technology Program Student; Zachary Joiner, Outstanding Electrical Technology Student; David G P’Pool, Outstanding Industrial Maintenance Technician Student (Two-Year Program); Sean Datusch, Outstanding Precision Machining Engineering Technology Student; Bruce Rivers, Outstanding Telecommunications Technician Program Student; Hunter Tucker, Outstanding Welding and Cutting Technology Student; Markielah Lyles, Outstanding Construction Trades Student; Brittany Barnhardt and Chloe Garner, Outstanding Visual Fine Arts Students; Rachel Leigh Dixon and Allie Rebekah Roberson, Ann Tucker Early Childhood Education Scholarships; Jada Hiatt, Anna Munn Bennett Memorial Scholarship; Kimbreyanna Morris, Kelvin Watt, Vincent Reynolds and Jakennis Heidelberg, Mississippi Power Foundation Heritage Scholarships;
Kace Garner and Kelsey Patterson, Outstanding Student-Athletes; Alyssa Branyan and Bradley Wright, Scholar-Athletes of the Year; Sara Beth Brown, Phi Theta Kappa Courtyard of Scholars Recipient; Anna Grace Banks, Madi Thompson, Addie Winters and LaRobert Tisdale, All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team; and Brandon Harkins and Sandy Clark, Higher Education Appreciation Day Working for Academic Excellence (HEADWAE).
Campus organizations were also saluted with the presentation of the B.G. Raden Memorial Award given to the top three outstanding groups. The groups named were Medical Assisting, first; Medical Laboratory, second; and Phi Beta Lambda-Business Office Technology and Dental Hygiene, tie for third.
For details and profiles of award winners, go to: http://www.meridiancc.edu/awardsday/
