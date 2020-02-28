Mississippi authors John M. Floyd and Laurie Parker will take center stage when Meridian Community College’s Arts & Letters Series presents, “A Penchant for Suspense,” on Thursday, March 5.
The event gets underway at 7 p.m. in the McCain Theater. Admission is free of charge.
Moderated by MCC Success Center Director and Study Skills Instructor Lowell Martin, the program will explore the writers’ approaches to their craft and there will be a question-and-answer session with the audience members.
Floyd’s work has appeared in more than 250 different publications, including Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine, Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine, The Stand Magazine, The Saturday Evening Post, Mississippi Noir and The Best American Mystery Stories. He’s also the author of several books, including Rainbow’s End, Dreamland and The Barrens. His eighth book, a collection of humorous verse called Lighten Up a Little, is scheduled for release in April.
A self-taught artist, Parker combined her art skills and her ability to write in metered rhyme to create her first book, Everywhere in Mississippi, which sold more than 12,000 copies in the first three months. She made a significant switch from poetry to prose in the release of her book, the Matchstick Cross. Her latest book and her fifth novel, Gently Scattered Intentions, was released 2018. Parker’s work has been recognized by the Mississippi State Committee of the National Museum for Women in the Arts.
The authors’ books will be available for sale and signing. For more information, call Susie Johnson, Arts & Letters Series director, MCC, 601-483-8241.
