MCC PTK chapter garners accolades at national, regional sessions

Meridian Community College’s chapter of the international academic honor society, Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), received two awards from the society’s annual convention, Catalyst.
The Nu Upsilon chapter received a Distinguished College Project Award for the new course, Transition to Adulthood. The course guides those students enrolled in the class real-world experiences and skills, including job searching. It was initially a hybrid-style class where students gathered both in the classroom and online but was redirected as an all-online class as the semester progressed.
Also, Lucy Moulds, MCC chair of communications and fine arts and speech instructor, received a Continued Excellence Award for Advisors.
The Catalyst awards ceremony was held as a virtual event. “Although the students were disappointed about missing the Catalyst experience, that did not diminish their excitement to see their hard work come to fruition. Our advisor team could not be more proud of them, and we look forward to when we can celebrate together,” said Phyllis Holladay, one of the MCC PTK chapter advisors.
At the Phi Theta Kappa regional convention, held in early March, the MCC chapter earned awards in the categories of Distinguished College Project, Willie Mae Hamill Yearbook, Best Chapter Website and Honors in Action Regional Project Presentation.
Also, Nu Upsilon Chapter President Madi Thompson was recognized as the chapter’s Golden Key recipient.
