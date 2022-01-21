MCC names students on academic honor lists 

Meridian Community College recognizes scholastic achievement by publishing the President’s and Dean’s lists.
The President’s List includes students carrying 12 or more semester hours who have a grade point average of 4.0 on a 4.0 scale. The Dean’s List includes students taking 12 or more semester hours who have a grade point average of 3.25 to 4.0.
President's List
President’s List honorees for Fall 2021 semester include Sam Q. Martin of Bailey; Tyler Athas and Sarah Nicole Cline, both of Brandon; William Allen Ball and Antiwan Tyune Maye, both of Butler, Ala.; Mia M. Adams of Byram; Clara Grace Allen and Madison Claire Benson, both of Caledonia; Bailey Elizabeth McClellan of Canton; Peyton Seth Esslinger of Carriere; Jordan Eduardo Alonso and Tori Lynn Ferguson, both of Chunky; Carson R. Turner of Clinton;
Jason Wade Alexander, Sam T. Balderas, Ivan Betancourt, Matthew D. Bowling, Avery Harper Bryan, Katherine Anna-Elizabeth Cole, Savannah L. Cooksey, Riley C. Crawford, Michelle Lynn Eakes, William B. Gordon, Trexler H. Hull, Kathryn Isabelle Marshall, Bonnie Ethel May, Joy Alexandra St. Clair, Joseph Thomas Stephens, Brayden S. Stewart, Stephanie Valle, John David Voss, and Dylan P. Williams, all of Collinsville; Briunna Lashaya Spivey of Decatur; Robert Tabb of Demopolis, Ala.; Callie Cox Abraham of Edwards; Jacob Miguel Aguirre of Ellisville; Malerie G. Covington, Samuel K. Downs, Amberly Nicole Jackson, Keidin R. Kidd, Ansley Elizabeth Shelby, and Anna Kathryn Touchstone, all of Enterprise;
Jessie R. Broadwater of Florence; John Nicholas Ragan of Flowood; Emily N. Polk of Forest; Garrett B. Riggs of Hanceville, Ala.; Landry Taylor Jones and John G. West, both of Hickory; Caleb Justin Gunn of Jackson; Zachary P. Evans of Lake; John R. Averett, Andrew Derek Clayton, Kyle D. Ingram, Michayla Danielle Lard and Jordan L. Miles, all of Lauderdale; Meagan Lynn Graham of Louisville; Madison Kate Etheridge of McComb;
Ali Grace Applebee, Richard C. Axtell, Destiny Artazia Barnett, Samantha M. Battles, Jerica Blakney, TaShanna Latris Bland, Kaylynn Boshoff, Lauren E. Boswell, Kia Marquisha Renea Bramlett, Cody S. Britt, Kierra K. Brown, Jeremiah J. Clark, Melodie Noelle Coates, McKensey Lynn Dearman, Hunter Nathan Dobbins, Seantia A. Dukes, Kayla D. Evins, Amber Kathryn Fant, Ean L. Fisher, Margaret R. Freeman, Jenna Lynette Griggs, Max C. Heidelberg, Lexie Elizabeth Henderson, Sebastian Alexander Hendricks, Edwar Stuardo Hernandez, Taneka J. Hopkins, Timothy Wayne Hopkins, Gabrielle B. Hutchinson, Jharmain Davion Inge, JaQuan Arnez Jackson, Jada Markevia Kendricks, Lauren N. Kirchhefer, Joel Parrish Linton, Allyn Grace McCary, William Dalton McMullan, Cory Lee Meyer, Reanna D. Miles, Chasmine Kinshae Nicholson, Loren Nicole Nix, Tierra Tashay Noble, Sharon Scarlet Pech, Collins Pollock, Elon W. Presley, Elijah Reid Rank, Alan Wayne Rigdon, Victor Rodrigues Campos, Madalyn Rose Sanders, Martravius Scandrick, Nathan Scott Sherman, McKenzie G. Shirley, Lora Ann Snowden, Jocquavius Edward Spinks, Australia R. Tucker, Jaylen E. Vance, Cynthia E. Williams, Dyson Williams, Kacey R. Williams, Taylor N. Williams, Kayla N. Wooten and Henry Zheng, all of Meridian;
Aizlynne P. Deason, Lorianna Michelle John, Kristen DeAnn Lewis, Megan I. Nowell, Alisha Tamara Savelle, and Tykesalan M. Steele, all of Philadelphia; Terrioun Laquan Bohannon of Porterville; Michael Ian Bishop, Nicoria R. Edwards, and Andrew W. Parker, all of Quitman; Matthew J. Bass of Richland; Alexsandra D. Rangel of Ripley; Camille Shanice Smith of Sallis; Samuel Bradford Kirkland of Sardis; Avery Leigh Byerley of Saucier; Jerryn Kent Nelson of Shubuta; Kassidy Jean Ducarpe of Slidell, La.; James Andin Johnson of Smithville; Anna B. Card and Denise Adriana Fuentes, both of Starkville; Larry Charles Tucker of Stonewall; John T. Etheridge of Sweetwater, Ala.; Maria T. Byrd of Terry;
Ethan C. Doxey, Mason T. Doxey, Emily N. Hocker, Patrick Dewayne Martin, and Brendaysia L. Wallace, all of Toomsuba; Natalie R. Patchin of Union; Parker Breland Lyons of Vancleave; Kennedy L. Woodard of Vicksburg; Megan Perry of Walnut Grove; Ronsbel Doribel Castillo-Lopez of Waynesboro and William J. Gordy of York, Ala.
Dean's List
Dean’s List honorees for Fall 2021 include Caitlyn E. Rhea of Abbeville; Emma Kate Wright of Aberdeen; Alexandria A. Bailey, Parker Alexa Berry, Mackenzie Reagan Bohl, Nicole Marie Briggs, Dayviyonna My-Quasha Collier, Jalen S. Harden, Peyton Jordan Henderson, Gregory Chandler Nutter, Sadie Odom, Reagan Mackenzie Reid and Isabella Caitlin Sanders, all of Bailey;
Calvin C. Cole and Colin Alexander Hartman, both of Batesville; Tyler A. Graham of Bay St. Louis; Kam’Ron Garrison Vereen-McBride of Biloxi; Abigail Nicole Blanchard, Siomara Nataly Hinojosa, Seth Pearson McCartney, Waylon Wesley Sebren, and Ty’Reika Roc-Kyel Townsend, all of Brandon; Joseph B. Berry of Braxton; Alexander Coleman and Danielle G. Sealey, both of Butler, Ala.; Breanna R. Cheval and Taylor N. Flakes, both of Canton; John Thomas Carpenter, Philip Wayne Evans, Summer Rae Martin and Tylar Brook Weaver, all of Carthage; Josie Leona Brewer of Chatom, Ala.; Landon S. Parten of Chesapeake, Vir.; Elijah Brannon Sharp and Christian Velazquez, both of Chunky; Kelly L. Brady and Cineka Melicia Evans, both of Clinton;
Griffin W. Atkinson, Jordan Makayla Colenberg, Haylee D. Dial, Jasmine Denise Fortner, Tiffany La’Shae Hornesbuger, Kayla ReAnne Horton, Jacob C. Kinard, Dylan Gabriel Lennon Laird, Braden Kyle Luke, Brett Anthony Mason, Brittney D’Shan McDaniel, Camryn B. Parten, John C. Plowman, Addisyn Pope, Claudia S. Preciado, Ronald Gregory Riles, Emilio Benjamin Chua Santiago, Carley Brooke Sistrunk, Jacob D. Smith, Jacob Tyler Sullivan, Mason Adam Teffeteller, Isabel Valle, Jacob Forrest Vance, Zach C. Walker, Lesleigh Denene Wallace, Jenna S. Ward, and Caitlin C. Whitney, all of Collinsville; Miracle Breanna Brock and Reagan P. Greenhaw, both of Columbus; Lesley Yaray Herrera of Cornith; Olivia K. Gray of Crawford; Latravis T. Hill and Roshida Nelson, both of Cuba, Ala.;
Alex Ryan Brown, Lorien Keamber Gowdy and Zamah Jones, all of Daleville; Amanda Danielle Blair, Ferdarius M. Davis, Bailey O. Evans, LaKevon CarDarrius Roberts, Kurt Russell Schroeder, and James W. Stephens, all of DeKalb; Pamela Jo-Barrett Burr, Hayden Parker Chaney and Brittany Lynn Thomas, all of Decatur; Stephanie Meigs Boswell of Demopolis, Ala.; John Ellis Mitchell of Ellisville; Daniel W. Bihn, Mikala L. Evans, Olivia L. Peavy, Morgan BreAnne Rigdon, Anna C. Russell, Rodney Blaine Senseney, Haley B. Stockman, Sidney E. Tumey and Destiny Nicole Waller, all of Enterprise; William G. Frank of Eupora; Mattie K. Granberry and Abigail Paige Smith, both of Florence; Christian Leigh-Ann Barnette of Flowood;
Courtney M. Adcox, Kataria D. Barber, Hope Katherine Creel, Sade Vonice Gammage, Kesia Nicole Gray, Hannah Kathryn Hollingsworth, and Kashia B. Townsend, all of Forest; Lacey Nicole Clark and Colton Mozingo, both of Gilbertown, Ala.; Diamond Marshica Kingdom of Greenville; Anthony G. Gammill of Greenwood; Emilee Grace Slade of Hamilton; Talia L. Leggett of Heidelberg; Jacob Gregory Mott, Marcus D. Mowdy, Benjamin Bradley Rivers, and Kamryn E. Rodriguez, all of Hickory; Vanessa Johnson and Emily M. Smith, both of Jackson; David Lane Ladner of Kiln, Micheal Keith Banks of Kosciusko; Tanner Hollingsworth of Lake;
Ty’Asian Breaun Avery, Micah Alisabeth-Lynn Crum, Skyler Street Kinard, Amy Elizabeth Moore, Gerry Parker, Jayla Rheonna Smith and Ridge Alexander Walley, all of Lauderdale; Savanna Ladawn Brown, Kolbi Mariah-Ann Holifield, Kaitlyn Elise Ralls, and Ashley Nicole Ward, all of Laurel; Rebecca M. Coonce of Lawrence; Matthew Q. Oliver and Jeffery Jackson Rigdon, both of Little Rock; Stephanie Michelle Coleman, Jasmine Janea Holmes, and Daijonne A. Long, all of Louisville; Angel Diaz of Lucedale; Kyle Leon Borntrager and Tyler Reed Borntrager, both of Macon; Abdias Arreola-Espino, Jacob B. Butler, Tyana Zykira Clark, Hallie N. Culpepper, Breyanna Fiona Ford, Russell Isom Smith and Edwin M. Trejo, all of Marion; Danielle Washington of McComb;
John T. Aldridge, Abdurahman A. Alsadi, Harley Brett Ansley, Olivia M. Avera, Randal Ramon Bailey, Gabriel William Baker, Harleigh Bryana Barham, Ivan J. Barnard, Robin Michelle Bateman, Dekarian Kiwan Beasley, Jason Michael Begley, Avry Billings, Camden P. Boes, Ralie Olivia Boles, Lakesha D. Boyd, Mackenzie K. Britt, Robert Brown, Briana LaShae Carter, Lukelvin Chambers, Colby G. Clark, Destiny T. Clark, Caleb James Clearman, Brian J. Cook, Mark Keenan Covington, Rhonda G. Creel, Jaylon Blake Crosby, Rebecca L. Cullum, Mary Ashley Culpepper, Camille Lynn Cunningham, Savannah Rose Cunningham, Scarlet B. Cunningham, Kenyon R. Darden, Josiah L. Davis, Kinsey M. Davis, Lane H. Davis, Felipe De Lima Pansica, Katrina Camille Digby, Jaden Mikael Dominy, Noah Edward Dooley, Hannah Dues, Kelly R. Evans, Emma G. Falgout, Ruth M. Franklin, Marisol M. Garcia, Karen Patrice Garner, Thomas Reginald Gibbs, Leah M. Gibelyou, Piper C. Gonzalez, Hannah E. Goodman, Sydney L. Goodman, Jack A. Gray, Shelby Rose Gray, Gavin Lee Harbour, Noah Hatcher, Krishauna Machelle Hill, Michaela Koren Hill, Tristyn M. Hill, Justin Blake Hopkins, Timmedria Latazia Houston, Abigail B. Hudnell, Gary Floran Huffmaster, Cohen F. Hurst, Jasmine A. Ibarra, Donald Lance Ivy, Michael Lewis James, Biyonca Commessa Jennings, KaDarious Isiah Johnson, Gabrielle Moriah Jones, Marquez Teshawn Kennedy, Olivia Faith Sylvia Lambkin, Anya Kaitlyn Lashley, Brian Anthony Lummus, Kiersten Rae Mabry, Maci B. Manning, Marshall L. Mayerhoff, Shaqunta McDonald, Ashley Celeste McLelland, Olivia Nicole McMahan, Connor James McOlgan, Stephen Cole Milling, Lina Johana Mondragon Arcila, Madison Elise Moore, Paden T. Moore, Viskiyya N. Muhammad, Norman Mukwada, Jayda Aranna Mullins, Stanley Ray Murphy, Lashonda Briona Murray, Jordan Dianna O’Brien, Megan Lee Oliver, Ben Luke Paget, Alison B. Perez-Zapata, Madison Haley Peters, Alyssa Jeanette Pickett, Ashley Nicole Pinon, Joseph Tyler Poppy, Ladarius E. Portis, Brinnon Christine Powell, Zane Newell Pritchard, Shelbie Dean Reid, Thomas C. Richards, Kortnee Roberts, Sophie Alannah Roberts, Keimoni J. Ruffin, Tracy Ruffin, Heather M. Sanchez, Anton Sarunic, Ainsley J. Sharp, Madisyn Virginia Sims, Tyler Bryce Slay, Tanner E. Smith, Thomas Averette Spivey, LaCamiyah Rakajah Taylor, Payton A. Taylor, Rachel Thaggard, Eric M. Thomas, David Justin Tisdale, Madison Alyssa Topcik, Destiny M. Triplett, Caitlyn E. Tyree, Skylar Madison Vance, Abigail F. Vega, Kristal Sha’Kila Walker, William Riley Walton, Mary Grace Wansley, Isabella Maisie Warham, Kelli Nicole White, Kirsten B. White, Christopher Michaels Williams, Hannah Leigh Williams, John Issac Williams, Wynecia Willis, Alexis Michelle Wilson, Laikyn E. Wilson, Shayla Celeste Wilson, Michelle Patri’c Wooten, Janie Isabella Yoskovich, Fredwrick William Young and James T. Young, all of Meridian;
Caitlyn A. Gant and Grace Hendry, both of Millry, Ala.; Emily Abigail Moore and Carlin Brooke Pope, both of Morton; Osvaldo Grimaldo of Moselle; Keion Markell Lewis of Needham, Ala.; Eli Walker Collins and Erin Ashleigh Holdiness, both of Newton; Savannah Grace Edwards and Jera Kirchner Wells, both of Noxapater; Dalton Trace McIntyre of Oakfield, Tenn.; Brennen Michael Study of Ocean Springs; Alison G. Bowen of Oxford; Julia Camille McKenna and Carter Milstead of Pachuta; Karla Nahomy Burgos, Gunnar K. Dennis and Hannah Leann Woods, all of Pearl; Eli J. Britt of Petal; Ahlyric J. Ben, Hailey A. Burrage, Lauren Elissa Carter, David Bailey Cook, Kamary Aliyah Houston, Maiya J. Joe, Alyssa Nicole Kilpatrick, Breana Cornelia Land, Alexus Nicole Lathem, Karlee Madolyn Massey, Mya M. Robinson, Christian Cooper Russell, Chiquita Alexis Slaughter, Ashley Stribling and Abby Rose Woods, all of Philadelphia; Kenya La’Trease Hicks of Preston; Eris Alexandra Adams, Haley Elizabeth Dunaway, Anissa S. Green, Mallory Kate Hales, Kayla Leann Haney, Dustin Chase Johnson, Jayla Alissa Osborne and Shynique Thigpen, all of Quitman; Jahjie Etrice Bingham, Destiny Little and Kellie V. Payton, all of Ridgeland; Marie Antoinette Childress and Abdur R. Downey, both of Rose Hill; Kalisha R. Williams of Roxie; Sydney M. Sizemore of Satsuma, Ala.; Caleb Nelson Street of Shubuta; Carson William Fox of Southaven; Mary Celeste Driskill, Ryan Michael Leach and John Fletcher Perry, all of Starkville;
Marquita Catherine Winborn of Stateline; Aubree Hayes Younger of Steens; Lauren E. Brewer and Antonio Wallace, both of Stonewall; Gabrielle H. Burney of Tallulah, La.; Chandler Ryan Cline of Taylorville; Krystal Brooke Ballenger, Brittany D. Davis, and Deanna Nicole Reed, all of Toomsuba; Jentzen Clarke Moore of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; Anna G. Blount, My Ha Ngo, Shanagia Juanikateria Sims, Connor J. Smith, Austin Cole Stamper, Jariq Jerrod Stribling, and Trey J. Terrell, all of Union; Madison Grace Embry and Amarra Jennae Kennedy, both of Vicksburg; Samantha C. Olmedo of Walnut Grove; Timothy Blake Loper, Skyler M. Williams, and Quenesia Quenetta Worsham, all of Waynesboro; William Brian McCullough and Makenzie Claire Smith, both of Wesson; Lakendra Deeya Bently-Strong of West Point and Braeden Presley Brewer of Wiggins.
