MCC Homecoming royalty

Submitted photo

Meridian Community College sophomore Kelsey Briae Patterson of Laurel, front center, was crowned 2020 Homecoming Queen during a ceremony held in the MCC Graham Gymnasium. A University Transfer student focusing on biology, Patterson is a member of the MCC Lady Eagles Softball team. Other members of the court include: second row, from left, Briana Zapata of Biloxi (freshman maid), Toree Bradley of Richton (freshman maid) and Kiana Moore of Newton (freshman maid); third row, from left, Britney Murphree of Little Rock (freshman maid), Hallie Mayatt of Collinsville (sophomore maid) and Ty’Kira Bouldin of Magee (sophomore maid); and back row, from left, Auburn Welborn and Elizabeth Carlson, both of Meridian (both sophomore maids). Not pictured: Freshman maid Morgan Marlow of Meridian. MCC President Dr. Tom Huebner crowned Patterson. MCC Vice President for Operations Soraya Welden presented the flowers, and Dean of Student Services Deanna Smith placed the sash. Flower girl was Analeigh Grace Soules, and crown bearer was Brooks Hill.