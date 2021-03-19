On Saturday, March 27, four Meridian Community College freshmen and four sophomores will take the field and the spotlight as members of the MCC Homecoming Court with one of the sophomores being crowned queen.
The event, which will be held at Scaggs Field, is just one of many slated for MCC’s Homecoming Week 2021, March 22-27. The crowning is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
The sophomore maids, all from Meridian, include Daetreeona Chante’ Johnson, Morgan Marlow, Jimmyia Smith and Ambreah Waters.
Johnson is a student in the Medical Office Management Technology Program and is a member of the MCC chapter of Phi Beta Lambda.
Morgan Marlow is a University Transfer Program student pursuing a career in pharmacy. She is a member of the Phil Hardin Foundation Honors College at Meridian Community College, Ivy League Recruiters and an officer in the academic honor society, Phi Theta Kappa.
Smith is also a student in the University Transfer Program who is a member of Honors College, PTK and Ivy League. She plans to pursue a career in accounting.
Waters is a University Transfer Program student as well as a member of the Lady Eagles basketball team. Her career goal is to work in the field of speech and language pathology.
Freshmen maids include Callie Cowan of Gautier, Kathryn Isabelle Marshall of Collinsville and Rileigh Marlow and Emily Williams, both of Meridian. All are students studying in the University Transfer Program.
Cowan is a member of the Lady Eagles basketball team and is pursuing a career in nursing. Marshall, an Ivy League Recruiter, is studying pre-medicine.
Rileigh Marlow is focusing on pre-med biology and is a member of PTK, Honors College and Fellowship of Christian Athletes leadership team.
Williams is planning a career in secondary education and she is a member of PTK and Honors College.
Rounding out the court will be Sadie Johnson of Quitman, flower girl; Madden Minchew of Meridian, crown bearer. Both Johnson and Minchew are children of MCC faculty members, Sheila Johnson and Tiffany Minchew, respectively.
MCC President Dr. Thomas Huebner will crown the homecoming queen, who was selected by campus vote, and Dean of Student Services Deanna Smith will present the sash and flowers.
