MCC art gallery spotlights its own

For the new year, a fresh look at Meridian Community College’s Miller Art Gallery permanent collection will put the exhibition spotlight on 33 artworks, both old and new.
The show, Permanent Collection Exhibit, opens this week in the gallery that is located in Davidson Fine Arts Wing of Ivy-Scaggs Hall.
“There are several new gifts in the show, a beautiful art quilt by artist Judy Rayner, a mixed media piece by artist Denise Dengler, and many other works,” said John Marshall, MCC art instructor and curator of the Miller Art Gallery.
The show also features paintings, ceramics, photography, and sculpture in addition to the quilts and mixed media. “Most of the works were donated or bequeathed,” Marshall said.
There are works by artists including Homer Casteel and Alex Loeb of Meridian, William Wegman of New York City, Richard Hunt of Chicago, Patti Lane of Tennessee, Fred Mitchell of Meridian, and New York City and many others.
“We are also showcasing former Meridian Junior College/Meridian Community College art students Casey Ginn, Clint Briggs, Jesica Estes, Matthew Webster, Amanda Orozco, Maxine Davis and others in this show,” Marshall added.
“This show is truly a gem to see and experience. We have a strong collection of artwork to share back with the community and supporters of this college,” Marshall said.
The show will be on display through Feb. 11. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free of charge.
