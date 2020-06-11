MCC alumna Haley Rawson awarded Mississippi Radiological Society Scholarship

Meridian Community College graduate Haley Rawson is the recipient of the Mississippi Radiological Society Scholarship.
Rawson, a resident of Daleville, was selected for the scholarship honor as the 2020 Outstanding Radiologic Technology Program Student at MCC as the student who best represents the Radiologic Technology profession through the consecutive 24 months of academic and clinical experiences.
Students in the Radiologic Technology Program learn how to properly create, harness and administer ionizing radiation to assist physicians in the diagnosis and treatment of disease.
Rawson maintained a 3.74-grade point average graduating with high honors. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa international academic honor society and the National Technical Honor Society. Active in her church, Rawson participated in many MCC activities, including My College Cares, District Health Occupation Students of America competition and Shoeboxes for Soldiers project. During graduation ceremonies, she was named a member of the College’s Circle of Excellence.
After graduation, Rawson passed her ARRT National Certifying exam first write scoring in the 100th percentile. She is employed by Anderson Regional Medical Center, Meridian.
