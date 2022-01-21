'Matilda Jr.' musical comes to the McCain Jan. 22 and 23

A story about a special little girl with an extra extraordinary imagination will unfold when Meridian Community College’s Arts & Letters Series presents Matilda Jr. on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 22 and 23.
MCC’s Take 1 and Stage 2, the youth-based acting troupes, unite to present this high-energy show in the campus’ McCain Theater. The curtain for both matinees is at 3 o’clock.
Based on Roald Dahl’s 1988 classic children’s novel, the abridged version musical combines both dance and song to delight both children and adults. Matilda has wit, intelligence, and special powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, Miss Honey. But school isn’t always easy, thanks to the mean headmistress Miss Trunchbull, who despises children and conjures up punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. With the help of her classmates and caring teacher, Matilda proves that everyone has the power to change their story.
Susie Johnson, director of Arts & Letters and director of Matilda Jr., said she’s excited for this production.
“I have always loved the energy and the cool harmonies in the musical version of Matilda. Of course, that has meant challenging movements and vocals for these young actors, but they have been exceptional,” she said.
Johnson added she has especially enjoyed combining the two theatrical youth groups for this musical production.
“And seeing them become a family through the shared lesson of ‘hard work pays off,” she said.
Cast members include Olivia Benton(Matilda), Daylon Horton (Miss Trunchbull), Addison Hughey (Miss Honey), and Reagan Couch (Mrs. Phelps). Patrick Martin and Maddie Clayton are Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, and Paxton Smith is Michael Wormwood. Ryan Lott is the Escapologist with Lakyn Devun as The Acrobat. Other featured roles include Little Kids Cade Benton, Satchel Windham, Preston Martin, Cadence Bradley, Eli Ip, Charlotte Irby, Hailey Truman, Kinsley Allen, Annilee Brown, Jamir Townsend, Cambree Allen, Abby Kate Battle, Ella Franklin, Brooks Hill, Reylan Jensen, Bentley Kirk, Mallorie Myers, Olivia Nutt, Jackson Ward, Jake Weir, and Cannon Windham. Big Kids are Lanie Benton, Harlie Harkless-Gregory, Alana Richardson, Stella Slatton, Rhiannon Tanner, Emma Watson, Madison Worthy, Abby McCary, Kaydence Patton, Cooper Tibbetts, Elizabeth Crudup, Mandy Farmer, Carpenter Hill, Kylee Keenum, Layton Wedgeworth, and Sawyer Windham.
Production team members include Apryl Sharp, Sarah Benton, Catherine Freeman, Mary Emma Honeycutt, Jan Freeman, Nancy Gibson, Lucas Orndorff, Mary Margaret Freeman, Katie Miles, Emily Huebner.
Tickets are $10, adults; $5, children. For ticket information, call 601-484-8650 or stop by the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore on the MCC campus in Ivy-Scaggs Hall. Theater-goers may also get tickets by going to meridiancc.booktix.com.
