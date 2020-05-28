Another intensive program, MathSTAR, will be offered this summer. Candace Rainer, math instructor and mathematics division chairman, said the program will target high school graduates and high school juniors who do not meet the ACT math sub-score required for entry into college algebra.
Students scoring a 16, 17, or 18 on the ACT math sub-score are eligible to participate in the MathSTAR program. “These students, if they successfully complete the program, may enroll in college algebra through Meridian Community College during their freshman year in college or as dual credit students during their senior year in high school,” Rainer said.
MathStar will be held July 20-30, from 1-5 p.m.
For details on MathSTAR, go to http://www.meridiancc.edu/programs/summer_bridge/ or contact Rainer at crainer@meridiancc.edu
