All over the world – and all over America, people are sharpening their sewing skills to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
That’s true in East Mississippi, as sewing machines are buzzing with the sound of generosity.
In Meridian, Julie Martin and her friends are just a few of the dozens of people sewing handmade face masks.
The group has created more than 5,000 masks for local front-line health care workers and law enforcement officers.
“We are women that put their families and lives aside for the betterment of Mississippi,” Martin, a retired nurse, said in a news release. “No sidelines for us.”
Martin’s group has made three-ply fasks masks from 100 percent cotton, with twist ties forming a nose guard.
She started making masks in early March, a week before the state reported its first case of COVID-19. Soon, her friends Jan Wells, Teresa Neal, Layla Gilbert, Syble Majure and Jean Tucker joined the effort, along with several other volunteers and supporters.
“We began with a team all sewing and cutting together,” Martin said in the release. “But as social distancing began and the demand was huge, we separated and formed teams for cutting, sewing and elastic attachments. One mask can now be made in less than five minutes.”
For more information on how to donate materials or money, call Martin at 601-681-8893.
In Collinsville, Shirley Hutcherson, has put her quilting skills to good use.
“I’ve been sewing all my life, Hutcherson said. “I used to make my childrens’ clothes when they were babies.”
She first made a mask for a friend, and once word spread, she was soon sewing dozens from material she’d collected over the years.
She’s also helped Becky Fulton of Suqualena, who joined Rita Dallas Smith of Collinsville to make more than 200 masks. Another friend, Melanie Dallas of House, has made more than 300.
The masks were donated to hospitals, churches, nursing homes and day care facilities.
Meanwhile, in DeKalb, Kim Davis, her daughter-in-law Lauralee Davis, and several other family members have teamed up to make more than 900 masks.
The masks were sent to health care workers, relatives, and elderly people in Kemper, Winston, and Clarke counties. The group has also sent masks to California, where Kim Davis’ son lives, and to Louisiana, where Lauralee Davis has relatives, one of which is a nurse. Masks have also been sent to Arkansas.
