Marty Stuart selected for Country Music Association Hall of Fame

When Philadelphia native Marty Stuart was in ninth grade, as the story goes, his history teacher caught him reading a copy of “Country Song Roundup.” She advised the young lad to get his mind off “that garbage.” He replied, “I’d rather make history than learn about it.”
Fast forward to 2020, and the 61-year-old singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and music producer has made good on his promise.
On Aug. 12, Marty Stuart, along with Hank Williams Jr. and Dean Dillon received the news they would be inducted this year into the Country Music Association’s Hall of Fame.
Stuart was selected as the 2020 Modern Era Artist by an anonymous music industry panel.
“It is the ultimate honor in country music,” Stuart said. “I’m so honored to be included alongside Hank Jr. and Dean Dillon. I love these people.”
Typically, the CMA would host a Medallion Ceremony in October to honor Stuart and his fellow inductees. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration will be postponed to a later date.
Marty Gamblin, the founding executive director of the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience and now The MAX’s Hall of Fame consultant, says that Stuart is deserving of this honor.
“(Stuart) has never wavered in his love and commitment to music,” Gamblin said. “He is a wonderful ambassador for the state of Mississippi, not to mention Philadelphia and the surrounding area.”
At 13, Stuart and his guitar joined Lester Flatt and his band, Nashville Grass. Stuart remained with Flatt until his death in 1979. Soon after, Stuart joined Johnny Cash’s band. He learned from these masters, and in 1989, Stuart cut “Hillbilly Rock” on his own, followed by “Burn Me Down” and “Now That’s Country.”
These hits quickly established him as a solo artist.
In 1992, his songwriting skills caught the public’s attention when he and Travis Tritt recorded, “This One’s Gonna Hurt You” and “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin,” for which Stuart would receive his first of many Grammys. Also, in that year, Stuart became a member of the Grand Ole Opry where he met his soon-to-be wife, Connie Smith. In fact, he and his wife will make history as the first husband/wife to enter the CMA Hall of Fame as solo artists.
Stuart was most recently introduced to a new generation of country music lovers when he and his all-star band, The Fabulous Superlatives, toured with Chris Stapleton in 2019. He was also featured as a contributor to Ken Burns’ documentary, “Country Music.”
“Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer. You name it. Marty Stuart can do it,” Gamblin said.
Stuart’s extensive collection of memorabilia, as well as many other artifacts, will soon be housed in a Congress of Country Music in Philadelphia, which will begin breaking ground Monday, Aug. 24.
“To be officially inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame is beyond words,” Stuart said. “I’m not usually at a loss for words.”
