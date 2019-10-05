Fall Night Market
Thursday, Oct. 10, from 5-9 p.m.
The MAX
Live music, spirits, food, art vendors and more will be among offerings at the second Fall Night Market.
A partnership with Meridian Council for the Arts, Go Green Meridian and The MAX, the night event is free and open to the public.
The evening will feature live music by singer/songwriter duo Bicycle and Wayward Jones who have been writing and touring since 2016. With ties to Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas, and South Louisiana, they bring an eclectic flavor to their music, heavy with elements of blues, country, folk, and rock.
Other highlights of the evening include beer and wine; a farm- to-table experience; and artists, artisans, farm vendors, and food trucks selling their wares. A signature fall cocktail by Cathead Vodka will be available for purchase.
The MAX is located at 2155 Front St., downtown Meridian.
Local screening of
‘Charlie Pride: I’m Just Me’
Oct. 24, from 6:30-9:3 p.m., The MAX
Meridian is among a select number of venues statewide to present a screening of the documentary about Mississippi native and country musician Charley Pride titled “Charley Pride: I’m Just Me.” The documentary traces Pride’s improbable journey — from his humble beginnings as a sharecropper’s son on a cotton farm in segregated Sledge, Mississippi, to his career as a Negro League baseball player and his meteoric rise as a trailblazing country music superstar.
Narrated by country music icon Tanya Tucker, the documentary reveals how Pride’s love for music led him from the Delta to a larger, grander world. In the 1940s, radio transcended racial barriers, making it possible for Pride to grow up listening to and emulating Grand Ole Opry stars like Ernest Tubb and Roy Acuff. The singer arrived in Nashville in 1963 while the city roiled with sit-ins and racial violence. But with boldness, perseverance and undeniable musical talent, he managed to parlay a series of fortuitous encounters with music industry insiders into a legacy of hit singles, a Recording Academy "Lifetime Achievement Award" and a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame.
The film’s running time is 78 minutes. Following the screening, there will be a question-and-answer session with filmmaker Barb Hall and fellow Mississippi musician Marty Stuart.
Seating is limited. Tickets are $15, MAX members; $20, non-members. To purchase tickets, visit msarts.org
The MAX is located at 2155 Front St., downtown Meridian.
Straight No Chaser
The Open Bar Tour
Saturday, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., The Riley Center
Ten guys form an a cappella singing group in college, go their separate ways after graduation, reunite seven years later at a record company's request after a video from their college days goes viral, release seven albums, tour the world, and amass more than 100 million YouTube views. It sounds crazy, but that really happened with Straight No Chaser. Through all their success, the nine current members have retained their onstage playfulness, their gorgeous vocal harmonies, and their love for performing.
For The Open Bar Tour, the band will designate a local restaurant (check Straight No Chaser's Facebook page) where fans can meet before the show and will randomly select audience members to sit onstage.
Tickets: VIP $60, A $45, B $35. For more information, visit the MSU Riley Box Office at 2200 Fifth St., call 601-696-2200 or go online at msurileycenter.com
The MSU Riley Center is located at 2200 Fifth St., downtown Meridian.
