Making an impact Lecture to explore space impacts, crater formations at McCain Theater

Space enthusiasts will get the chance to learn more about asteroid and comet impacts when Meridian Community College hosts the lecture, “Impact: Solar System Encounters” on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. at Meridian Community College’s McCain Theater.
This free to the public presentation is underwritten by MCC and the Mississippi NASA Space Grant Consortium.
Edwin Faughn, director of Rainwater Observatory, will share how the important processes have shaped objects in the solar system - impacts and crater formation. Asteroid and comet impacts have not only left massive craters on the moon and other solar system bodies, but also have dramatically affected life on earth.
Faughn is also an artist and lecturer specializing in space sciences and has presented hundreds of programs to diverse audiences including but not limited to universities, museums, schools, churches, civic groups, scouts and various other organizations.
His original artwork has been featured in and on the covers of international space science magazines, exhibitions and planetarium productions. A few of his credits include Scientific American, Federal Express world headquarters and the world premiere of Titanic: The Exhibition. He also served nearly 20 years as the art director for the Sharpe Planetarium of the Pink Palace Family of Museums in Memphis. His work has also been featured on the main KEPLER website of NASA's Ames Research Center.
Faughn’s artwork can be found at www.edwinfaughn.com.
For more information about the presentation, contact Dr. Angie Carraway, MCC chemistry instructor and Mississippi NASA Space Grant Campus coordinator, at 601-484-8660 or email acarrawa@meridiancc.edu
