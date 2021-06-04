JACKSON – The Mississippi Arts Commission is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards, an annual ceremony that recognizes individuals and organizations that have made noteworthy contributions to the arts in the state of Mississippi. The awards are presented in partnership with the Governor’s Office and signify the important relationship between government and the arts. Award nominations may be submitted online via MAC’s website at https://arts.ms.gov/GovernorsArtsAwards. The deadline to submit nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards is Aug. 6, 2021.
“After a year of uncertainty, we are thrilled to announce a return to an in-person award ceremony in 2022,” said Sarah Story, executive director of MAC. “We look forward to honoring our next class of award recipients and will also recognize the 2021 award recipients who are able to attend the 2022 in-person event. Mississippi has an endless list of deserving artists, performers, arts organizations and arts supporters, and I encourage the public to nominate these individuals and entities to be recognized with a prestigious Governor’s Arts Award.”
Award winners are nominated by members of the public and selected by a jury of community arts leaders and industry peers. Schools, businesses, organizations, arts initiatives and events are eligible to receive Governor’s Arts Awards, in addition to individual artists and supporters of the arts. Awardees are recognized for outstanding work in visual, literary and performing arts, community development through the arts and arts patronage. Recipients are not required to be Mississippi residents, but they must have significant ties to the state through some years of residency.
The Governor’s Arts Awards ceremony will be held in February 2022 and aired on Mississippi Public Broadcasting Television and Radio at a date TBD.
Visit https://arts.ms.gov/GovernorsArtsAwards to submit a nomination, view a listing of past awardees and learn more about this annual celebration of the arts. Please contact Anna Ehrgott, MAC communications director, with any questions regarding the nomination process.
• The Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC) is a state agency serving more than two million people through grants and special initiatives that enhance communities, assist artists and arts organizations, promote arts education and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage. MAC is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation for Mississippi and other private sources. For more information, visit www.arts.ms.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.