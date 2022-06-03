JACKSON — The Mississippi Arts Commission is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards, an annual ceremony that recognizes individuals and organizations that have made noteworthy contributions to the arts in the state of Mississippi. The awards are presented in partnership with the Governor’s Office and signify the important relationship between government and the arts. Award nominations may be submitted online via MAC’s website at https://arts.ms.gov/programs/governors-arts-awards/.
The deadline to submit nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards is Aug. 5, 2022.
“We were grateful for the return to an in-person ceremony celebrating our 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards recipients this year,” MAC Executive Director Sarah Story said.
“Now, we are looking forward to coming together once again to celebrate our 2023 award recipients. The state has a plethora of exceptional artists, arts organizations, and arts leaders who deserve to be recognized, and I encourage the public to take the opportunity to nominate these individuals who make significant contributions to the arts in the state and beyond.”
Award winners are nominated by members of the public and selected by a jury of community arts leaders and industry peers. Schools, businesses, organizations, arts initiatives and events are eligible to receive Governor’s Arts Awards, in addition to individual artists and supporters of the arts. Awardees are recognized for outstanding work in visual, literary and performing arts, community development through the arts and arts patronage. Recipients are not required to be Mississippi residents, but they must have significant ties to the state through some years of residency.
Some notable past Governor’s Arts Awards recipients include B.B. King, Eudora Welty, Morgan Freeman, Sam Gilliam, Leontyne Price, Marty Stuart, Charley Pride, Sela Ward, Bobby Rush, Natasha Trethewey, Jesmyn Ward, Benjamin Wright, Andrew Bucci, and John Grisham.
The Governor’s Arts Awards ceremony will be held in February 2023 and aired on MPB TV and Radio at a date TBD.
Visit https://arts.ms.gov/programs/governors-arts-awards/ to submit a nomination, view a listing of past awardees and learn more about this annual celebration of the arts. Please contact msartscommission@gmail.com, with any questions regarding the nomination process.
• The Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC) is a state agency serving more than two million people through grants and special initiatives that enhance communities, assist artists and arts organizations, promote arts education and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage. MAC is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation for Mississippi and other private sources. For more information, visit www.arts.ms.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.