JACKSON – In an effort to respond to the changing needs of artists and arts organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mississippi Arts Commission announces its new Rapid Response Grants. An expanded version of the agency’s Minigrants, Rapid Response Grant applications will open Monday, July 6 and will close at 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 17.
Eligible individual artists may apply for up to $500 to adapt their artistic work to online platforms such as digital portfolios, gallery tours or hosting virtual demonstrations or to purchase art supplies, create promotional materials or pursue professional development.
Eligible organizations may apply for up to $1,000 to adapt their arts-related work to online platforms such as online workshops, children’s art activities or virtual gatherings. Funds may also be used to hire MAC roster artists or to pursue organizational professional development such as hiring a consultant or attending training for emergency response and future preparedness, strategic planning or other adaptive organizational pursuits.
“The Rapid Response grants present an opportunity for MAC to provide relief funds to Mississippi’s individual artists and organizations who have not already received COVID-19 related relief funds from MAC this year,” said Malcolm White, MAC executive director. “We know the arts have been hit especially hard by the pandemic, and we have adapted our funding to best respond to the changing needs of the arts community. For this reason, we intend to release these funds to the field as quickly as possible.”
Recipients of MAC’s Rapid Response grants will be paid 100 percent of the grant award upon returning a completed grant contract. Priority will be given to individual artists and to those organizations who have not already received COVID-19-related emergency relief from MAC or whose FY2020 grants were canceled due to COVID-19. The agency will also prioritize underserved individuals or groups, including those residing in high-poverty or rural areas, organizations led by or serving people of color, those with disabilities, veterans and other typically underserved communities.
Complete grant guidelines and criteria will be available on MAC’s website at arts.ms.gov on July 1 with applications opening July 6.
• The Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC) is a state agency serving more than two million people through grants and special initiatives that enhance communities, assist artists and arts organizations, promote arts education and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage. MAC is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation for Mississippi and other private sources. For more information, visit www.arts.ms.gov.
