JACKSON – The Mississippi Arts Commission is now accepting applications for the agency’s Minigrant program, which is offered annually to organizations and individual artists to assist with small-scale arts projects around the state.
The application deadline is Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Minigrants for organizations are designed to meet a wide variety of needs in Mississippi communities, schools and arts organizations, and they stimulate arts projects in rural and underserved communities. Non-profit organizations or local government entities may apply for up to $1,000 to support a presentation by members of MAC’s Artist Roster. Arts organizations may use the funds to hire a consultant or support professional development efforts.
Professional-level artists may apply through the artist Minigrant program for up to $500 to support promotion and marketing efforts, attend a professional development workshop or purchase art supplies.
Complete grant guidelines and criteria are available on MAC’s website at arts.ms.gov or call 601-359-6030 for more details. First-time applicants are strongly encouraged to speak with MAC staff member about their project before submitting an application.
The Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC) is a state agency serving more than two million people through grants and special initiatives that enhance communities, assist artists and arts organizations, promote arts education and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage. MAC is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation of Greater Jackson and other private sources. For more information, visit www.arts.ms.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.