Louisiana Corvette Club to showcase cars at Gulf Coast Sportsman and Outdoor Expo

SLIDELL, La. —The Northshore Corvette Club will sponsor an all-Corvette display at the 2019 Gulf Coast Sportsmen and Outdoor Expo, to be held Sept. 13-15 at the Northshore Harbor Center in Slidell.
The Corvette display is open to all car clubs and will feature 50 Corvettes each day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Awards for various categories will be presented each day. Admission to the display is $20 and will include two tickets to the Gulf Coast Expo, along with five raffle tickets for a 1963 Kids Ride-On Corvette Stingray. The booth will also sell T-shirts and other items. Proceeds from their raffle will benefit the club’s charities.
“This is a great opportunity for car enthusiasts to see a wide variety of Corvettes and to enjoy the sportsmen’s show and concert. We invite all Corvette club members to participate with the Northshore Corvette Club and to support our charities,” said Keith Triche, club president.
The Northshore Corvette Club, founded in 2003, consists of approximately 100 members. In addition to their annual fall all-Corvette show, they host events throughout the year. The 1953 Kids Ride-On Corvette Stingray drawing will take place at the club’s Nov. 16 car show, “Vettes Giving Back.”
The Gulf Coast Expo will present vendors from across the Gulf states, offering their latest products and services to hunters, fishermen, campers and sports enthusiasts. The trade show will include product booths, along with giveaways and door prizes. The ‘80s band Supercharger will entertain expo participants Saturday night at an 8 p.m. concert.
The expo opens Friday, Sept. 13 at noon and runs through 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Tickets are available through EventBrite. A weekend pass is $17, with one-day passes on sale for $10.
The Northshore Harbor Center is located at 100 Harbor Center Blvd. in Slidell, off I-10 at Oak Harbor Boulevard.
Additional information the event, including remaining vendor and sponsor spaces, is available at https://gulfcoastsportsmen.com
