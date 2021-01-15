Looking for the write-stuff: Entries sought for College's literary magazine

With a focus on creative writing, Meridian Community College’s Apocalypse Literary Review seeks submissions for its annual spring-based publication.
Produced by the College’s Language and Literature Division in collaboration with the Graphic Design Technology Program, the journal showcases the literary talents of MCC students, area high school students and community residents. It also gives a platform for graduating graphic design students to display their interpretations of selected literary entries.
Editors are MCC English Instructors Dr. Samantha Lay and Joshua Maeda.
Maeda said this year’s Apocalypse Literary Review theme is inspired by the pandemic: chaos, anxiety, depression, fear, distrust, etc. “We’re looking forward to receiving passionate, heartfelt submissions because I believe this past year is something one can’t write about without strong emotion,” Maeda said.
The categories include short story, informal essay and poetry; there is a two-entry limit per category. For the short story, the entry must not exceed 10 typewritten, double-spaced pages with regular margins; for the informal essay, the entry must not exceed five typewritten, double-spaced pages with regular margins, and for the poetry, neither poem should exceed 50 typewritten lines. All manuscripts must be original.
There are two divisions, high school that includes sophomores, juniors and seniors and community and MCC. Any MCC student enrolled in one or more classes and non-high school and non-MCC students who are members of the community age 18 and older can enter.
Prizes, which are underwritten by the MCC Foundation, are given to the winning works. First place entries garner $75; second, $50 and third, $25.
Winners for the Apocalypse Literary Review 2020 included Kylar Akira Deloach, high school poetry; Edward Lynch, community poetry; Reagan Dyess, high school poetry/informal essay; Oriana Walker, community poetry; Kloe Scott, high school poetry, short story, informal essay, Katy Blansett, MCC short story, Jacob Vance, high school informal essay and Axel Gavin, MCC poetry.
For more information about the Apocalypse Literary Review and to submit entries, go to https://meridiancc.edu/explore/your_eagle_community/literary_review/index.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.