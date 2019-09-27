The MAX Blues Series
Another night of music at The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment’s (The MAX) Maxie’s showcases Eden Brent + Bob Dowell on Friday, Oct. 11, from 6-9 p.m. at the downtown Meridian venue. Known for rowdy piano and raspy vocals, Eden is recognized as one of today’s leading blues artists continuing the legacy of Mississippi’s female blues trailblazers like Memphis Minnie and Denise LaSalle. Bob was born and raised in London, and has since worked with myriad artists in multiple genres from jazz, pop, blues, and Latin, to orchestral and theater productions.
Upcoming artists in the series include Alphonso Sanders, Dec. 13; Ra’Shad The Blues Kid, Feb. 14, 2020; Aa’Keela and The Beats, April 17, 2020; and Vasti Jackson, June 5, 2020. Refreshments + cash bar available. Registration required. $20, non-members; free for members.
Live Jazz at Welty House
JACKSON — On Thursday, Oct. 3, the Eudora Welty House and Garden will host Live Jazz in the Welty Garden from 5-7 p.m.
“Eudora Welty loved attending concerts, and music inspired her writing," said Lauren Rhoades, director of the Eudora Welty House and Garden.
“We are excited to have the Mississippi College Jazz Band coming to the garden to play songs related to Welty's work and life."
While the 20-member band will focus primarily on songs from the Welty House’s current special exhibit, For the Record, they will also play other jazz classics. The grounds open at 5 p.m., with music starting at 5:30 p.m.
Lawn games and a children’s station will be set up in the yard. Free lemonade and popcorn will be available. In addition, guests can buy food from P-Wee Franks and Deep South Pops. An open bar will be provided.
“Enjoying live music with friends on a neighbor’s lawn is a fun way to learn more about Welty’s life,” Rhoades said.
This event is free and open to the public. Bring a chair or blanket. For more information call 601-353-7762 or email info@eudoraweltyhouse.com.
For the Record: Music, Storytelling, and Eudora Welty highlights the songs, artists, and albums that either inspired Eudora Welty or appear in her writing. Runs through Feb. 23, 2021, at the Eudora Welty House and Garden’s Education and Visitors Center.
MSU Extension hosts Breakfast on the Farm
STARKVILLE — School groups and families will soon have a chance to tour a dairy farm and learn where their food comes from.
Hosted by the Mississippi State University Extension Service and the MSU Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences, Breakfast on the Farm is designed to promote an appreciation of the state’s dairy industry and feature educational activities for all ages.
School groups can tour the MSU Bearden Dairy Research Center Oct. 17 and 18. Families and the public can visit the facility Oct. 19. The event will last from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
Registration for a designated date and time is required. To register, visit http://extension.msstate.edu/breakfast.
The Bearden Dairy Research Center is located at 2128 Turkey Creek Road in Starkville.
Contact MSU dairy specialist Amanda Stone at amanda.stone@msstate.edu or 662-769-9941 for more information.
