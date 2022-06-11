HATTIESBURG — Sarah Paige Shirley, Meridian, Nealy Gilmore, Lauderdale County, and Jacy Waltman, Clarke County, will represent their hometowns in the 73rd Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition.
The competition, which is scheduled July 15-16, will be held at the Historic Hattiesburg Saenger Theater in Downtown Hattiesburg. The program will begin at 8 p.m. each evening.
Shirley is a graduate of Lamar High School, where she earned accolades for her student involvement and academic success. She currently attends the University of Mississippi’s Trent Lott Leadership Institute, where she is pursuing a degree in Public Policy Leadership.
Shirley is a current member of the Associated Student Body’s Connect Committee, Tri Delta sorority, and the Chancellor’s Leadership Class, while continuing her community service involvement. She aspires to work in Washington D.C. and establish a career in politics.
Gilmore is a junior at the University of Mississippi, where she is obtaining a degree in gerontology with plans to pursue a Doctorate of Optometry.
Gilmore is a member of Tri Delta sorority and is an Ole Miss Diamond Girl. She is a provost scholar and a recipient of the 1848 scholarship. She is also a School of Applied Sciences ambassador and a member of Gamma Beta Phi.
Waltman is a sophomore at the University of Mississippi, where she is pursuing a degree in marketing and communication strategies through the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College. After graduation, Waltman plans to work as a brand manager and communication specialist to maximize the value of companies’ brands and market exposures.
Waltman is a member of Phi Mu sorority, where she serves on the executive board as Sisterhood Development Chairman.
In its 25th year as host city, Hattiesburg will showcase this year’s best and brightest young women as they compete for the title of Mississippi Miss Hospitality.
“We are eager to welcome participants and supporters to Hattiesburg for state competition again this year. Showcasing the importance of tourism and economic development is key to our state’s future, and we look forward to a week of displaying the achievements and service to community and state by these emerging leaders,“ Kristen Brock, Mississippi Miss Hospitality program director, said.
Forty women representing all regions of the state will participate in this year’s program, with the winner serving for a full year as Mississippi’s official ambassador for economic development and tourism.
Arriving Sunday, July 10, the contestants will be welcomed to The University of Southern Mississippi before beginning their week-long journey to the crowning ceremony on July 16. Throughout competition week in Hattiesburg, contestants will attend social events, participate in community service projects, and attend rehearsals and competitions.
Five years ago, the Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition added a Little Miss Hospitality component, which encourages local representatives to serve as a mentor to a young girl from her hometown between the ages of 6 and 10. If crowned the next Mississippi Miss Hospitality, the contestant’s Little Miss will serve alongside her as she fulfills her duties and responsibilities as Mississippi’s Goodwill Ambassador.
Representing their hometowns as Little Miss Hospitalities are Sawyer Bennett Joyner, Meridian, Ann Collyns Gibson, Lauderdale County, and Zaidee Gressett, Clarke County.
A program of VisitHATTIESBURG, the Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition is presented by the Mississippi Development Authority, The University of Southern Mississippi, the city of Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg Saenger Theater, and Forrest General Hospital. Sponsorships and patrons allow the program to award more than $100,000 in scholarships and prizes to contestants each year.
“We are delighted to be hosting these talented women and their Little Misses in Hattiesburg for this year’s competition,” Marlo Dorsey, executive director of Mississippi Miss Hospitality, said. “Their love of community and state has been tremendously inspiring, and we look forward to seeing their continued growth and leadership development for years to come.”
Leading up to competition week, contestants are participating in a social media challenge with informative and entertaining posts that showcase their hometowns and journey to competition. The winner of the challenge will be awarded an additional scholarship. Hometowns are encouraged to interact with their local contestant online to show their support. Posts can be found using the hashtag #MSHosp2022 on Instagram and Facebook.
Attendees to on-stage competition on Friday and Saturday will enjoy entertaining productions, with vocal and dance performances by contestants and local talent. The finale is set for Saturday evening at 8 p.m., where the top 10 contestants will be announced at the top of the show and continue to compete for the title.
Tickets may be purchased online at HattiesburgSaenger.com or by calling the Saenger Theater Box Office at 601.584.4888. Tickets are expected to sell out, so pre-purchases are encouraged.
Jane Granberry was crowned the 72nd Mississippi Miss Hospitality in July 2021 in Hattiesburg. A Hattiesburg native, Granberry attends the University of Mississippi, where she studies integrated marketing communications and history. She has visited all regions of Mississippi during her reign through special appearances and city tours. Additionally, Granberry has shared Mississippi’s story with visitors nationally through both media and in-person appearances.
Every year, the state Miss Hospitality program generates approximately $450,000 in economic impact for the local Hattiesburg economy. During Miss Hospitality week, visitors stay in area hotels, dine in local restaurants, enjoy tourist attractions, and shop at local retail locations.
The public is invited to meet the contestants and their Little Misses at the Miss Hospitality autograph party at Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg on Friday, July 15, from 12:30-2 p.m. Admission to the autograph party is free.
