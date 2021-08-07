Local artists, programs among recipients of more than $1.4M funds

JACKSON – Several local artists and art programs are among recipients of more than $1.4 million in funding awarded by the Mississippi Arts Commission.
The awards were presented for Fiscal Year 2022, which began July 1, 2021. Awards were made in 79 Mississippi House of Representatives districts and 50 state Senate districts, to 136 organizations and schools and to 59 individual artists. Recipients will benefit in a number of ways, including operating support for museums and community arts organizations, arts integration and guest artist presentations in schools, and continuing education and supplies for working artists.
“We are thrilled to announce and congratulate this year’s many deserving grant recipients,” MAC Executive Director Sarah Story said. “We applaud these talented and innovative individuals and groups who met the challenge of one of the hardest years the arts sector has experienced. The National Endowment for the Arts and the Mississippi State Legislature fund MAC’s annual grants, and we are thankful for their support. We are especially grateful for Sen. Briggs Hopson and Rep. John Read who recognized the great need of the arts community during the pandemic and increased MAC’s budget by $140,000 to provide greater support of the arts in our state this past Legislative Session.”
In addition to making direct grants, MAC accepted 21 schools into its Whole Schools Initiative program, which provides educators with intensive professional development for integrating the arts across the curriculum.
MAC also approved 31 artists and performing groups for inclusion in its Artist Roster and Teaching Artist Roster, which features many of the best artists and arts educators working in the state. The Artist Roster is updated annually on MAC’s website, and all new roster artists will be added by this fall.
Local awardees are:
Individual Artist Roster Approved Applicants
Lauderdale County: Richelle Putnam, Literary; Terrence Roberts, Storytelling
Choctaw County: Alan Sibley, Bluegrass
Teaching Artist Roster Approved Applicant
Lauderdale County: Richelle Putnam
Organization Operating Grant Recipients
Lauderdale County: Meridian Council for the Arts, $4,200; Meridian Little Theatre,$13,300; Meridian Museum of Art, $13,300; Meridian Symphony Association, Inc., $16,000;
Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, $24,000
Approved Whole Schools Applicants
Lauderdale County: Crestwood Elementary School; Northwest Middle School; Oakland Heights Elementary; T. J. Harris Elementary; West Hills Elementary School
Approved Model Whole Schools Applicant
Lauderdale County: Poplar Springs Elementary School
COVID-19 Related Grants
In April 2020, in response to the economic devastation of COVID-19 on the arts sector, the Mississippi Arts Commission established a series of emergency grants programs. Aimed at providing economic relief for the arts during the pandemic, these grants included the MAC CARES Grant, the South Arts Organizational Impact Grant, and Rapid Response Minigrants.
MAC CARES Grant Recipients, funded through CARES ACT funding from the National Education Association (NEA): Meridian Council for the Arts, Meridian Little Theatre, Meridian Museum of Art, Meridian Symphony Association, Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience
Rapid Response Grant Recipients — Organizations: Meridian Council for the Arts
To see the full list of grantees, visit the following link: https://arts.ms.gov/grant-recipients/. For more information on MAC’s grant programs, Artist Roster and other services, visit the agency’s website at arts.ms.gov
• The Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC) is a state agency serving more than two million people through grants and special initiatives that enhance communities, assist artists and arts organizations, promote arts education and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage. MAC is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation for Mississippi and other private sources. For more information, visit www.arts.ms.gov
