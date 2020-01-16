Little Mermaids sighted at Meridian Little Theatre

Students from Southeast Attendance Center are just part of the 80 students who participated in this week's production of Meridian Little Theatre's The Little Mermaid Jr. From left: TK Rutledge, Maleah Ellis, Hailey Elise Truman, Arabella Stephens, RayAnn Harbour, Natalie Wilson, Caroline Wells, Cariline Minor, McKensey Shaver, Mackenzie Miller.  The final performance of the show is 6:30 p.m.  Friday, Jan. 17 at Meridian Little Theatre, 4334 Hwy. 39 North, Meridian. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 601-482-6371.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you